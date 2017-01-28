Story highlights Serena wins Australian Open final 6-4 6-4

Melbourne (CNN) Serena Williams rewrote tennis history books once again, this time with sister Venus across the net and her fiance Alexis Ohanian watching from the stands.

When Serena beat her older sibling in the Australian Open final 6-4 6-4, she collected a 23rd grand slam title to surpass Steffi Graf for the Open Era lead.

Now she only trails all-time leader Margaret Court by one major and the way she played in Melbourne -- not dropping a set -- Serena is looking good to achieve that feat later in 2017.

As a considerable bonus Saturday evening, Serena also regained the No. 1 ranking from Angelique Kerber. Last year the German upset Serena Williams to win the title.

Serena had her game face on throughout but the sisters exchanged an extended hug after Serena converted on her first match point in one hour, 22 minutes.

