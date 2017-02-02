Tiger Woods: Comeback falters in Dubai Desert Classic

Story highlights Woods cards first-round 77 in Dubai

In danger of missing the cut

(CNN) He spoke of how "time, patience and unity will win out," in reference to recent political upheaval in the US, but Tiger Woods could have been talking about his golf game.

Woods' second event of 2017 is going the same way as his first -- the former world No. 1 is in danger of missing the cut.

The 41-year-old carded a five-over 77 in the first round of the Dubai Desert Classic, 12 shots off the pace of leader Sergio Garcia of Spain.

Woods, who failed to hit a single birdie, also missed the cut in last week's Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines in California.

His much-anticipated comeback this year, after 15 months out following back surgery, has begun in ominous fashion.