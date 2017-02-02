Breaking News

    Tiger Woods: Comeback falters in Dubai Desert Classic

    By Rob Hodgetts

    February 2, 2017

    Woods cards first-round 77 in Dubai
    In danger of missing the cut

    (CNN) He spoke of how "time, patience and unity will win out," in reference to recent political upheaval in the US, but Tiger Woods could have been talking about his golf game.

    Woods' second event of 2017 is going the same way as his first -- the former world No. 1 is in danger of missing the cut.
      The 41-year-old carded a five-over 77 in the first round of the Dubai Desert Classic, 12 shots off the pace of leader Sergio Garcia of Spain.
      Woods, who failed to hit a single birdie, also missed the cut in last week's Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines in California.
      His much-anticipated comeback this year, after 15 months out following back surgery, has begun in ominous fashion.
      Not just for those who believe he can rekindle some of the greatness that brought 14 major titles and 79 PGA Tour wins, but also for fans keen to see Woods stick around a bit longer and maybe contend now and again.
      Tiger Woods suffered another difficult day in his second tournament since returning from a long injury layoff.
      Tiger Woods suffered another difficult day in his second tournament since returning from a long injury layoff.
      Woods carded a five-over par round of 77 on the opening day of the European Tour&#39;s Dubai Desert Classic Thursday.
      Woods carded a five-over par round of 77 on the opening day of the European Tour's Dubai Desert Classic Thursday.
      The former world No. 1 didn&#39;t record a single birdie on the opening day.
      The former world No. 1 didn't record a single birdie on the opening day.
      Woods&#39; once-legendary touch on the greens eluded him at the Emirates Golf Club.
      Woods' once-legendary touch on the greens eluded him at the Emirates Golf Club.
      &quot;I didn&#39;t hit the ball very well,&quot; he told reporters after his round, EuropeanTour.com reported. &quot;I left probably about 16 putts short. I just couldn&#39;t get the speed of these things and, consequently, it added up to a pretty high number.&quot;
      "I didn't hit the ball very well," he told reporters after his round, EuropeanTour.com reported. "I left probably about 16 putts short. I just couldn't get the speed of these things and, consequently, it added up to a pretty high number."
      Woods missed the cut on his return to action in last month&#39;s Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines, California.
      Woods missed the cut on his return to action in last month's Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines, California.
      A dejected-looking Woods leaves the ninth green at the end of his first round as playing partners Matthew Fitzpatrick and Masters champion Danny Willett of England shake hands behind him.
      A dejected-looking Woods leaves the ninth green at the end of his first round as playing partners Matthew Fitzpatrick and Masters champion Danny Willett of England shake hands behind him.
      &quot;I&#39;m fighting my ass off to try and shoot a score,&quot; Woods said, EuropeanTour.com reported.
      "I'm fighting my ass off to try and shoot a score," Woods said, EuropeanTour.com reported.
      Spain&#39;s Sergio Garcia was the early tournament leader with a seven-under 65, one shot better South Africa&#39;s George Coetzee and Felipe Aguilar from Chile.
      Spain's Sergio Garcia was the early tournament leader with a seven-under 65, one shot better South Africa's George Coetzee and Felipe Aguilar from Chile.
      Woods is currently in a tie for 124th and in danger of missing the cut.
      Woods is currently in a tie for 124th and in danger of missing the cut.
      Woods appeared to be moving gingerly at times during his round at the Emirates Golf Club, but he dismissed any suggestion he was still struggling with his back.
      "I wasn't in pain at all," said Woods. "I was just trying to hit shots and I wasn't doing a very good job."
      Woods was wayward off the tee and also blamed his putter. "I just could not hit the putts hard enough," he said. "I left every putt short." Last week it was the slow pace of play that troubled him.
      At Torrey Pines, his playing partners Jason Day, the world No.1, and US Open champion Dustin Johnson also missed the cut.
      But Day was quick to lend support to close friend Woods.
      "Let him go a year, let him play and go from there," said Day.
      "Just be patient. Let Tiger keep working on the things he needs to and hopefully it will all come together."
      Apparently, Day and Woods were chatting during the second round and the Australian quipped that it didn't matter in the year when you won tournaments.
      "I know we all missed the cut, but you win four at the end of the year, people think you've had a hell of a year," Woods recalled Day as saying during his pre-tournament news conference in Dubai.
      Woods also said he took inspiration from his friend Roger Federer's Australian Open win at the age of 35 for an 18th grand slam title after six months out with a knee injury.
      "He rehabbed properly and you can tell how fast he's moving," said Woods. "He's shortened up points, changed his strategy and as you get older, you change your game and you do things slightly differently."
      World No. 2 Rory McIlroy is out injured but watched the Torrey Pines event on TV and told the No Laying Up podcast Woods was "so close."
      "He's closer than people think, I can assure you that," the Northern Irishman said.
      Woods' comeback so far might suggest otherwise, but time and patience will reveal the truth.