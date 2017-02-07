Photos: F1 behind the lens Max Verstappen – "Nice to get back to Monaco and fit some training in between races," says the Red Bull Racing star. "My time lapse selfie skills capturing a great view to go with it." Hide Caption 1 of 10

Lewis Hamilton – The three-time F1 champion opts for "an image of a stunning sunset" on the beautiful islands of Turks and Caicos, shot during the 2016 F1 summer break. The Mercedes driver titles his photograph "Powerful Beyond Measure."

Felipe Massa – The Brazilian's perfect picture is taken alongside former teammate Jenson Button during the drivers' parade in Monza, where Massa initially announced his F1 retirement. "We've been racing for almost 15 years now! I will definitely miss going wheel-to-wheel with him," said Massa, before announcing his return to the sport when Valtteri Bottas joined world champions Mercedes from Williams.

Carlo Sainz – "Meerkats, my favorite animal," says the Spanish Toro Rosso driver. "It's a shame I travel so much -- I'd love to have one as a pet!"

Jenson Button – "I took this photo on Monday, 11 September 2016 when I was holiday in Bali, Indonesia, prior to the Singapore Grand Prix," says the 2009 F1 champion. "It is a Kecak, Balinese dance."

Jolyon Palmer – The British driver's picture holds special memories. Palmer writes: "Stunning night view of Paris, the night before being presented as a Renault Sport Formula One Team driver for the first time."

Kevin Magnussen – With 20 races in 20 countries during a grueling eight-month season, F1 can be demanding on the drivers and those they leave behind. "Elsa misses me," says the Haas driver.

Kimi Raikkonen – It's not all bad for the drivers, though, as the reigning world champion offers a picture of his visor from "sunny Abu Dhabi."

Toto Wolff – The former driver and Mercedes executive director offers an insight into his busy schedule. "Landing in Barcelona for the race earlier last year," he writes.