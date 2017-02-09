Tiger Woods: 'I'll never feel great again'

Story highlights Woods: "I'll never feel great"

Quit Dubai event with back spasms

(CNN) His comeback in limbo after pulling out of an event in Dubai, Tiger Woods has admitted he will "never feel great again."

The former world No. 1 withdrew because of back spasms after the first round of the Dubai Desert Classic, prompting speculation over the 41-year-old's ongoing fitness following 17 months out to recover from multiple back surgeries.

"I feel good, not great. I don't think I will ever feel great because it's three back surgeries, four knee operations," Woods told former R&A chief executive Peter Dawson in a video interview for Dubai's Vision Magazine at the Burj Al Arab hotel.

"I'm always going to be a little bit sore. As long as I can function, I'm fine with that."

Photos: Tiger Woods 2017 comeback A "back spasm" has forced Tiger Woods to withdraw from the Dubai Desert Classic. Hide Caption 1 of 11 Photos: Tiger Woods 2017 comeback Tiger Woods suffered another difficult opening day in his second tournament since returning from a long injury layoff. Hide Caption 2 of 11 Photos: Tiger Woods 2017 comeback Woods carded a five-over par round of 77 on the opening day of the European Tour's Dubai Desert Classic Thursday. Hide Caption 3 of 11 Photos: Tiger Woods 2017 comeback The former world No. 1 didn't record a single birdie on the opening day. Hide Caption 4 of 11 Photos: Tiger Woods 2017 comeback Woods' once-legendary touch on the greens eluded him at the Emirates Golf Club. Hide Caption 5 of 11 Photos: Tiger Woods 2017 comeback "I didn't hit the ball very well," he told reporters after his round, EuropeanTour.com reported. "I left probably about 16 putts short. I just couldn't get the speed of these things and, consequently, it added up to a pretty high number." Hide Caption 6 of 11 Photos: Tiger Woods 2017 comeback Woods missed the cut on his return to action in last month's Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines, California. Hide Caption 7 of 11 Photos: Tiger Woods 2017 comeback A dejected-looking Woods leaves the ninth green at the end of his first round as playing partners Matthew Fitzpatrick and Masters champion Danny Willett of England shake hands behind him. Hide Caption 8 of 11 Photos: Tiger Woods 2017 comeback "I'm fighting my ass off to try and shoot a score," Woods said, EuropeanTour.com reported. Hide Caption 9 of 11 Photos: Tiger Woods 2017 comeback Spain's Sergio Garcia was the early tournament leader with a seven-under 65, one shot better South Africa's George Coetzee and Felipe Aguilar from Chile. Hide Caption 10 of 11 Photos: Tiger Woods 2017 comeback Woods is currently in a tie for 124th and in danger of missing the cut. Hide Caption 11 of 11

"Dark times"

Read More