Story highlights Murray, Federer to play in exhibition match

Glasgow to host "Andy Murray Live 2017"

World No. 1 to consider taking longer breaks

(CNN) World No. 1 Andy Murray had one piece of advice for Roger Federer when he revealed the 18-time grand slam champion will play in Scotland for the first time this year.

"Don't try the deep-fried Mars bars."

In announcing that the Swiss star would be his guest at an exhibition event in Glasgow, Murray warned his tennis rival against sampling the sweet dish invented in his homeland.

"I tried one last year for the first time and it was horrific," said the Wimbledon champion, smiling. "Stay away from them."

Deep frying a Mars bar was invented in Scotland in the early 1990s, and by the beginning of this century the snack's reputation was such that it was mentioned on the Jay Leno Show in 2004.