Evacuations ordered over concerns at California dam system

Story highlights Authorities plan to use helicopters to drop rocks in attempt to fix spillway

Butte County, Yuba County and Marysville all under evacuation orders

(CNN) At least 188,000 people have been evacuated from several Northern California counties after damage to a spillway at the Oroville Dam.

The dam, which is the nation's highest, remains intact. But the emergency spillway, which helps to ensure that the water does not rush over the top of the dam when levels are high, was eroding Sunday.

The erosion prompted concerns that it could endanger the communities living downstream and evacuation orders were made for cities and counties near Lake Oroville, which remain in effect.

"I would rather be safe than sorry. I would rather have people move out of the area hopefully to safety," Sheriff Kory Honea said.

California Governor Jerry Brown also issued a state emergency order to help local authorities with the emergency situation and the evacuations.

