USTA apologizes after Nazi-era German national anthem played

Story highlights USTA apologizes after outdated anthem, with connections to Nazi Germany, played

German player says anthem mix-up was "the worst thing to have happened" to her

(CNN) The US Tennis Association has apologized to the German Fed Cup team for playing the Nazi-era national anthem ahead of a replay match in the women's tournament.

Instead of the current version of the anthem, a singer performed verses of "Das Deutschlandlied" which included the words "Deutschland, Deutschland uber alles, uber alles in der Welt," the version of the song used prior to, and during, Adolf Hitler's regime.

The verses have developed a strong association with Nazi-era Germany.

The words translate to "Germany above all, above all in the world."

In footage of the incident, the crowd and the German team appear to be singing different lyrics to that of singer Will Kimball, a local hospital worker and former professional opera singer, according to local media , who was tasked with delivering the anthem.