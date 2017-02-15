Breaking News

    Formula E: How the virtual world breeds real-life success

    By Matthew Knight, CNN

    Updated 1444 GMT (2244 HKT) February 15, 2017

    Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

    Simulators a virtual necessity in Formula E
    Simulators a virtual necessity in Formula E

      JUST WATCHED

      Simulators a virtual necessity in Formula E

    Replay
    More Videos ...

    MUST WATCH

    Simulators a virtual necessity in Formula E 01:53

    Story highlights

    • Simulators play crucial role in Formula E
    • Machines cost upwards of $1 million
    • Simulators help with energy strategy in race

    (CNN)Razor-sharp reflexes, stamina and guts have always been essential qualities in racing champions -- but these days it also pays to be a dab hand at computer games.

    State-of-the-art race simulators have become an indispensable tool in modern motorsport offering drivers valuable insights into a circuit's corners, straights and even its camber ahead of race weekends.
      The worth of these virtual worlds is multiplied in Formula E where almost all races take place on temporary city center tracks like Buenos Aires' Puerto Madero Street Circuit -- host to round three of the 2016/17 world championship on February 18.
      Staging Formula E &#39;like death by a thousand cuts&#39;
      Staging Formula E 'like death by a thousand cuts'

        JUST WATCHED

        Staging Formula E 'like death by a thousand cuts'

      Replay
      More Videos ...

      MUST WATCH

      Staging Formula E 'like death by a thousand cuts' 00:53
      "Testing is very limited in Formula E," Lucas di Grassi told CNN's Supercharged show. "How do you prepare for something that you haven't been to for a year ... or a track that is completely new on the calendar like Hong Kong?
      "You can't just take a car and drive up and down the roads at 200 kph!"
      Read More
      Di Grassi, a driver for the German team ABT Schaeffler Audi Sport, uses a simulator at AVL, an automotive technology company based in Graz, Austria.
      "We try to give the driver the feeling of the car -- the steering and acceleration forces -- as much as possible to get the right feedback and the right predictions for the track," explains Gerhard Schagerl, AVL's manager of race engineering.
      "It's not only the hardware, it's the software, the graphics, the sound, the physics -- all these highly developed (mathematical) models.
      "This is not off-the-shelf technology," adds Schagerl, who estimates the AVL simulator's worth at €1 million ($1.1 million).
      "You really need to develop this for every new racing class and for very specific customers. A lot of engineering goes into it."
      What does it take to become a pro gamer?
      What does it take to become a pro gamer?

        JUST WATCHED

        What does it take to become a pro gamer?

      Replay
      More Videos ...

      MUST WATCH

      What does it take to become a pro gamer? 02:37
      Each ePrix track is scanned with remote sensing technology called LIDAR which uses laser pulses to precisely map the surrounding terrain.
      "It's no expense spared," DS Virgin Racing's Sam Bird told CNN at last month's Vegas eRace. "It needs to be as close to reality as possible otherwise we don't get the energy figures that we need."
      Bird highlights an important function of the simulator -- in Formula E, the emphasis is not only on track learning but managing the car's battery power during the course of an ePrix.
      Sam Bird&#39;s DS Virgin Racing teammate Jose Maria Lopez learning the Buenos Aires ePrix track earlier this month.
      Sam Bird's DS Virgin Racing teammate Jose Maria Lopez learning the Buenos Aires ePrix track earlier this month.
      "In Formula E specifically, the battery, the electric motor and power electronics are modeled in a computer program to help drivers prepare for a race," Schagerl explains.
      For electric racers like Bird and Di Grassi the simulators are indispensable bits of kit, enabling them to push the limits safety before heading out onto the real track where there is little margin for error.
      Visit cnn.com/motorsport for more news and videos
      "I would say we can get almost 95% of the work done," Di Grassi says. "It's a very sophisticated video game which has a big influence on how we perform.
      "On the sim, you normally over drive to find the limit because if you crash into the wall you can start again.
      "On the circuit you under drive because if you crash your session is over."
      A tantalizing glimpse of the soon-to-be launched Dendrobium -- a hypercar designed by Singapore-based &lt;a href=&quot;http://dendrobiummotors.com&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Vanda Electrics&lt;/a&gt;.
      Photos: EVs on the charge
      DendrobiumA tantalizing glimpse of the soon-to-be launched Dendrobium -- a hypercar designed by Singapore-based Vanda Electrics.
      Hide Caption
      1 of 18
      The company will be unveiling the car at the &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.gims.swiss/en/news/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Geneva International Motor Show&lt;/a&gt; in March 2017.
      Photos: EVs on the charge
      DendrobiumThe company will be unveiling the car at the Geneva International Motor Show in March 2017.
      Hide Caption
      2 of 18
      January will bring one of the most anticipated electric car launches, with &lt;a href=&quot;https://www.ff.com/en/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Faraday Future&lt;/a&gt; revealing its new model at the &lt;a href=&quot;https://www.ces.tech&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Consumer Electronics Show&lt;/a&gt; (CES) in Las Vegas.
      Photos: EVs on the charge
      Faraday FutureJanuary will bring one of the most anticipated electric car launches, with Faraday Future revealing its new model at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas.
      Hide Caption
      3 of 18
      Faraday Future is investing heavily in electric cars. The striking FFZERO1 Concept car was shown off at the CES in Las Vegas in January 2016, and in October the company&#39;s team lined up on the grid for the start of the 2016-17 Formula E world championship.
      Photos: EVs on the charge
      Faraday Future FFZero1 ConceptFaraday Future is investing heavily in electric cars. The striking FFZERO1 Concept car was shown off at the CES in Las Vegas in January 2016, and in October the company's team lined up on the grid for the start of the 2016-17 Formula E world championship.
      Hide Caption
      4 of 18
      &lt;a href=&quot;https://www.tesla.com/en_GB/model3&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Tesla&lt;/a&gt; has received more than 350,000 pre-orders for its new Model 3 and expects to start &lt;a href=&quot;http://money.cnn.com/2016/12/13/technology/chevy-bolt-tesla-launch/&quot;&gt;delivering the $35,000 car&lt;/a&gt; to customers in 2017.
      Photos: EVs on the charge
      Tesla has received more than 350,000 pre-orders for its new Model 3 and expects to start delivering the $35,000 car to customers in 2017.
      Hide Caption
      5 of 18
      Honda&#39;s NeuV -- an autonomous electric concept car -- will also be unveiled at CES in January. The Japanese automaker plans to showcase its idea of a &quot;Cooperative Mobility Ecosystem,&quot; which will &quot;combine artificial intelligence, robotics and big data, to transform the mobility experience for the future,&quot; the company says.
      Photos: EVs on the charge
      Honda NeuVHonda's NeuV -- an autonomous electric concept car -- will also be unveiled at CES in January. The Japanese automaker plans to showcase its idea of a "Cooperative Mobility Ecosystem," which will "combine artificial intelligence, robotics and big data, to transform the mobility experience for the future," the company says.
      Hide Caption
      6 of 18
      The Chinese electric car maker and &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.nio.io/formulae&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Formula E team &lt;/a&gt;set a new electric car lap record at the Nurburgring with its &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.nio.io/home&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;NIO EP9&lt;/a&gt; hypercar in November and is set to launch a mass market car in 2017. The EV will take some of its design cues from the NIO EP9, the company says, but it will only be available in China initially.
      Photos: EVs on the charge
      NextEV NIO EP9The Chinese electric car maker and Formula E team set a new electric car lap record at the Nurburgring with its NIO EP9 hypercar in November and is set to launch a mass market car in 2017. The EV will take some of its design cues from the NIO EP9, the company says, but it will only be available in China initially.
      Hide Caption
      7 of 18
      The NIO EP9 produces an impressive 1,340 horsepower and goes from 0-60 mph in just 2.7 seconds. On a full charge the car has a range of 265 miles (426 kilometers).
      Photos: EVs on the charge
      NextEV NIO EP9The NIO EP9 produces an impressive 1,340 horsepower and goes from 0-60 mph in just 2.7 seconds. On a full charge the car has a range of 265 miles (426 kilometers).
      Hide Caption
      8 of 18
      Hailing from Switzerland, the Rinspeed is the ambitious vision of &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.rinspeed.eu/unternehmen.php?uid=1&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Frank M. Rinderknecht&lt;/a&gt; who describes his creation as a &quot;clever urban runabout.&quot; Perhaps uniquely, the Oasis includes space for you to grow vegetables.
      Photos: EVs on the charge
      Rinspeed Oasis Hailing from Switzerland, the Rinspeed is the ambitious vision of Frank M. Rinderknecht who describes his creation as a "clever urban runabout." Perhaps uniquely, the Oasis includes space for you to grow vegetables.
      Hide Caption
      9 of 18
      Another supercar set to be unveiled at Geneva in March is the &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.techrules-news.com&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Techrules GT96&lt;/a&gt; crafted by Italian auto designers Fabrizio and Giorgetto Giugiaro.&lt;br /&gt;
      Photos: EVs on the charge
      Techrules GT96Another supercar set to be unveiled at Geneva in March is the Techrules GT96 crafted by Italian auto designers Fabrizio and Giorgetto Giugiaro.
      Hide Caption
      10 of 18
      The sleek chassis is complemented by a patent-protected &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.techrules-news.com&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;&quot;TREV system&quot; &lt;/a&gt;-- a hybrid powertrain technology with a built-in turbine generator -- which will create electricity in addition to the power stored in the batteries, the company says.
      Photos: EVs on the charge
      Techrules GT96The sleek chassis is complemented by a patent-protected "TREV system" -- a hybrid powertrain technology with a built-in turbine generator -- which will create electricity in addition to the power stored in the batteries, the company says.
      Hide Caption
      11 of 18
      Swedish start-up &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.unitisweden.com&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Uniti&lt;/a&gt; is hoping to redefine urban transport of the future with a two-seater that will weigh just 400 kilos, have a range of 150 kilometers (93 miles) and a top speed of 55 mph.
      Photos: EVs on the charge
      Uniti Swedish start-up Uniti is hoping to redefine urban transport of the future with a two-seater that will weigh just 400 kilos, have a range of 150 kilometers (93 miles) and a top speed of 55 mph.
      Hide Caption
      12 of 18
      With supercar looks and a power train to match, the Concept One by Croatia-based &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.rimac-automobili.com/en/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Rimac&lt;/a&gt; has a battery pack capable of generating 1,000 kilowatts. The team behind it will be heading to Geneva as well as visiting New York, Shanghai and Goodwood&#39;s Festival of Speed in the UK.
      Photos: EVs on the charge
      Rimac Concept OneWith supercar looks and a power train to match, the Concept One by Croatia-based Rimac has a battery pack capable of generating 1,000 kilowatts. The team behind it will be heading to Geneva as well as visiting New York, Shanghai and Goodwood's Festival of Speed in the UK.
      Hide Caption
      13 of 18
      The Concept S is essentially a GT version of the Concept One, featuring a big front splitter, air deflectors, side skirts, diffuser and a large rear spoiler. Rimac has no plans to make a new model in 2017 but will be looking to break world records. &lt;br /&gt;&lt;br /&gt;&quot;The goal in the upcoming year is to break some records to show Concept One is the fastest production car ever -- not just the fastest electric car but the fastest among all other gas-powered cars,&quot; Rimac&#39;s COO Monika Mikac told CNN.
      Photos: EVs on the charge
      Rimac Concept S The Concept S is essentially a GT version of the Concept One, featuring a big front splitter, air deflectors, side skirts, diffuser and a large rear spoiler. Rimac has no plans to make a new model in 2017 but will be looking to break world records.

      "The goal in the upcoming year is to break some records to show Concept One is the fastest production car ever -- not just the fastest electric car but the fastest among all other gas-powered cars," Rimac's COO Monika Mikac told CNN.
      Hide Caption
      14 of 18
      &lt;a href=&quot;http://henrikfisker.org&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Henrik Fisker&lt;/a&gt; has created some of modern motoring&#39;s most desirable cars, including the Aston Martin DB9 and V8 Vantage. The Fisker EMotion is an all-electric sports sedan which will boast a 400-mile (640-km) range, the company says.
      Photos: EVs on the charge
      Fisker EMotionHenrik Fisker has created some of modern motoring's most desirable cars, including the Aston Martin DB9 and V8 Vantage. The Fisker EMotion is an all-electric sports sedan which will boast a 400-mile (640-km) range, the company says.
      Hide Caption
      15 of 18
      The EMotion will feature a new electric power train layout with battery technology, constructed using graphene. The California-based automaker plans to unveil the car in &lt;a href=&quot;http://henrikfisker.org/products/production-cars/fisker-emotion/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;mid-2017&lt;/a&gt;.
      Photos: EVs on the charge
      Fisker EMotion The EMotion will feature a new electric power train layout with battery technology, constructed using graphene. The California-based automaker plans to unveil the car in mid-2017.
      Hide Caption
      16 of 18
      San Diego-based &lt;a href=&quot;http://dubucmotors.com/en/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Dubuc Motors &lt;/a&gt;is another small company with big electric dreams in 2017. The Tomahawk will boast a 300-mile (480-km) range and an impressive 0-60 mph time of three seconds.
      Photos: EVs on the charge
      Dubuc Tomahawk San Diego-based Dubuc Motors is another small company with big electric dreams in 2017. The Tomahawk will boast a 300-mile (480-km) range and an impressive 0-60 mph time of three seconds.
      Hide Caption
      17 of 18
      Dubuc is set to launch a &lt;a href=&quot;https://www.startengine.com/startup/dubuc-motors&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;crowdfunding campaign in early 2017&lt;/a&gt; after self-financing the project for the last decade. With the help of investors, the company hopes to fine-tune the design, with the aim of unveiling the Tomahawk at November&#39;s Los Angeles Auto Show.
      Photos: EVs on the charge
      Dubuc TomahawkDubuc is set to launch a crowdfunding campaign in early 2017 after self-financing the project for the last decade. With the help of investors, the company hopes to fine-tune the design, with the aim of unveiling the Tomahawk at November's Los Angeles Auto Show.
      Hide Caption
      18 of 18
      dendrobium 1dendrobium 32faraday future new car CESFaraday 2tesla model 3 plate honda neuV electricnext ev 1next ev 2rinspeed electric 1techrules electric 2techrules electric power unituniti electric rimac concept one side view rimac concept s front backfisker emotion front viewfisker emotion side viewDubuc motors tomahawk dubuc motors electric white
      You can watch highlights of the Buenos Aires ePrix on CNN's Formula E show, Supercharged -- head to our motorsport page for February show times.