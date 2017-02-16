The fastest car in F1 history?

(CNN) It's all change on and off the track for Formula One in 2017.

With the Bernie Ecclestone era now over and new owner Liberty Media promising to overhaul how the sport is marketed, F1's legions of supporters can look forward to a more fan-friendly experience.

The changes won't be instant, Liberty Media has cautioned, but one very immediate and visible sign of renewal in 2017 will be the new-look cars.

Three seasons after switching from 2.4-liter V8 engines to quieter, more efficient 1.6-liter hybrid turbos, this year's technical changes are focused on the car's looks.

Carlos Sainz Jr crosses the line in winter testing but the new Toro Rosso car is far from finished. The Italian team are yet to unveil the new livery for the car.

German driver Pascal Wehrlein gives the new Manor car, the MRT05, its track debut in Barcelona. Wehrlein, who is mentored by the Mercedes team, is hotly-tipped as one to watch as he makes his F1 bow this season.

Renault President Carlos Ghosn (center) is placing the hopes of the French car manufacturer's race team in the hands of British rookie Jolyon Palmer (left) and former McLaren driver Kevin Magnussen (right).

The returning Renault team unveil a striking new black livery but suggest there may be another paint job before the first race in Australia on 20 March.

Force India's Nico Hulkenberg (left) and Sergio Perez (right) find a new use for the VJM09 car as it is unveiled in winter testing. Let's just hope those tires are super-soft and not hard to sit on.

The 2009 world champion Jenson Button heads to the hills as he stretches the McLaren MP4-31 in Barcelona. The McLaren team is hoping for a brighter 2016 after its engine left them trailing the pack last season.

Felipe Massa and Valtteri Bottas are charged with driving the new Williams to success. "We can't wait to get it out on track to see how it feels and how fast it is," says Finland's Bottas, who is still chasing his first victory in F1.

Williams raced to third place in the team championship in 2015. It's new FW38 is finished in British red, white and blue and team principal Frank Williams declared: "Only winning will ever be good enough."

French racer Romain Grosjean -- who has 10 podiums in F1 -- is the first to run the rule over the car in winter testing. Haas has a technical agreement with Ferrari and, because of that, is not necessarily expected to be at the back during its first season.

Here's what the first American F1 car for 30 years looks like! Industrialist and NASCAR team owner Gene Haas joins the F1 grid in 2016 with his eponymous Haas F1 Team and the VF-16 car.

Looking good from above. The Red Bull Racing pit crew get set as Ricciardo brings his new racer back into the pits at the Circuit de Catalunya, the home of F1's winter testing.

Australian racer Daniel Ricciardo tells CNN the 2016 car has a "stealth, aggressive look." Ricciardo won three races with Red Bull in 2014 and after a fallow 2015 he says: "If I can get one this year that will be a good step in the right direction."

The Red Bull Formula One team breaks cover in 2016, introducing the livery for the new RB12 racer on a freezing February day in East London.

Sebastian Vettel's Ferrari leads Nico Rosberg's Mercedes in pre-season testing but will the Silver Arrows return to dominance in the opening Australian Grand Prix in Melbourne?

Ferrari drivers Sebastian Vettel and Kimi Raikkonen have five world titles between them. "We work as one team," says Raikkonen at the SF16-H launch. "Obviously we try to beat each other on the track..."

Ferrari reveals its new-look red and white racer in an online launch beamed across the globe from Italy. Team principal Maurizio Arrivabene set his intention for 2016: "We would like to fight for the world championship until the end."

World champion Hamilton gets back on track as he takes the new Mercedes for a spin during the first day of testing at Barcelona's curvaceous Circuit de Catalunya, home to the Spanish Grand Prix.

Will the aptly-named W07 have a license to thrill in 2016? "When you get to drive a new car for the first time it's still really exciting", says Hamilton. "It's like when you buy a new road car and drive it home for the first time."

Uncovered! After winning back-to-back team titles, Lewis Hamilton (back) and teammate Nico Rosberg (front) take the covers off the new Mercedes Formula One car.

"Next season we will have probably the fastest car in Formula One history," Aldo Costa, director of engineering at the world champion Mercedes team, told CNN.

"We think car performance will increase quite a bit -- we are talking about three to four seconds per lap," Costa added. "So for the driver it will be much more difficult to drive. (The 2017) car is a game changer."

The most striking change to the new cars will be the tire width, measuring 30.5 centimeters (12 inches) at the front compared to 24.5 cm in 2016, and 40.5 cm at the rear -- an increase of 8 cm.

Official F1 tire supplier Pirelli has put its new tires through rigorous testing to further improve reliability.

The Italian manufacturer has been on the receiving end of criticism in recent years for a series of blowouts, but motorsport director Paul Hembery says the new compounds will be more robust this season.

"We will have much less degradation in 2017 and tires will -- if we achieve what we are trying to achieve -- have a wider operating window," Hembery told F1.com in June.

The bodywork and overall width of the car will also increase to a maximum of 160 cm and 200 cm respectively.

"The wider tires combined with the wider car and the developed aerodynamic configuration will increase the grip in the corners," says Costa, formerly chief designer at Ferrari.

"We think that on braking we will see more longitudinal deceleration and cornering higher lateral acceleration. This will be, for sure, more effort for the driver."

Simulations of how the 2017 cars will perform estimate that speeds through corners could be up 40 kph (25 mph) faster, according to F1.com

With faster cornering comes more g-force meaning drivers will need more muscle bulk -- notably in their neck -- to cope with the pressures.

"Last year and the past few years you'd do training to keep your weight down, a lot of long endurance but not high intensity to put muscle on," Red Bull driver Daniel Ricciardo told F1's official website.

"Now we can push harder in training, afford to put on muscle and things like this. It'll be challenging but a bit more rewarding."

Flying laps

Wider wings at both front and rear will also improve aerodynamics, with downforce expected to increase by more than 20%

"The front wing will interact with the rest of the car and push various changes on the suspension and all the aerodynamic elements," Costa says.

"The rear wing will change as well -- it will become much wider, it will take a kind of arrow shape and the diffuser will be much more powerful than now, starting much earlier and much higher."

The result is a "better looking car," Costa says, "much more aggressive and looking fast."

How fast? We'll find out when the season kicks off with the Australian Grand Prix on March 26.

Teams will be unveiling their new cars this month before the first of two preseason testing sessions at Barcelona's Circuit de Catalunya starting on February 27.

It's 13 years since Juan Pablo Montoya produced the fastest lap in the history of F1, clocking an average speed of 162.95 mph (262.24 kph) around Monza during qualifying for the 2004 Italian Grand Prix.

During the following year's race at Monza, the Colombian driver set the fastest speed in F1 history, 372.6 kph (231.523 mph).

Ferrari's former technical director James Allison told last year's FIA Sport Conference that longstanding F1 records could tumble in 2017.

"The historic best lap times were set a while back, but we're starting to approach those now," Allison said . "I'm looking forward to next year, because next year we're going to start smashing those records."

For F1 fans, the new season and the new cars can't come quick enough.