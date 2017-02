Story highlights Federer won 18th slam title last month

London (CNN) Fans of Roger Federer can breathe a sigh of relief: he will play on until at least the end of 2019.

The Swiss superstar, who last month came back from a knee surgery to win a men's record-extending 18th grand slam title at the Australian Open, has committed to a three-year deal with his hometown event, the Swiss Indoors in Basel.

"I can barely wait to play in front of my home crowd this autumn," Federer said in a statement in German on the website of the Swiss Tennis Federation on Tuesday. "Playing in Basel is always one of the highlights of the year."

The 2017 Basel tournament is scheduled to take place between October 21 and 29 and by the time the deal with Federer ends the Swiss will be 38 years old.

