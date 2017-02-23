Story highlights Azaleas blooming early at Augusta ahead of Masters

(CNN) The azaleas at Augusta National are as much a part of the Masters as green jackets and Amen Corner.

Indeed it's one of golf's most glorious sights -- great swathes of one of the world's most famous courses bedecked in a dazzling array of colors.

But that beautiful backdrop to the year's first major could look a little barren this time around, due to an unseasonal stint of warm weather in Georgia.

Spring's early arrival has seen temperatures regularly peaking into the mid-80s Fahrenheit in Augusta, and the azaleas have bloomed early.

A reporter at the local Augusta Chronicle offered up some pictorial evidence of this potential blow to Augusta's aesthetics.

Azaleas already blooming in #Augusta. Wonder what the fine folks at the Augusta National are going to do for the #Masters. pic.twitter.com/HNko1IiUGy — Chris Gay (@AUG_ChrisGay) February 20, 2017

