Ball dogs back at Brazil Open tennis tournament

(CNN) A hit last year, ball dogs are back at a tennis tournament in Sao Paulo.

Four dogs from local shelters were showcased 12 months ago during the clay-court tournament in Brazil's largest city -- and all four were eventually adopted.

It was a barking good idea, then.

This time around, six canines ranging in age from four to 10 -- Cindy, Nanda, Pretinha, Mia, Arlete and Ovelha -- will be fetching balls during the warmups on the semifinal and final days, March 4-5.

