Formula E: Five things to do in Buenos Aires

(CNN) The first Formula E race of 2017 recently visited Buenos Aires -- and CNN Supercharged had its own local guide.

Supercharged host Nicki Shields caught up with DS Virgin's Argentine driver Jose Maria Lopez, who gave his top five tips on how best to experience Argentina's capital city -- from watching the city's football team to sampling the local cuisine.

Lopez, known also by his nickname "Pechito," finished 10th in front of his home crowd. The three-time World Touring Car Champion is also set to compete in the World Endurance Championship alongside his Formula E commitments.

The race in Buenos Aires was won by last year's champion Sebastian Buemi who finished just under three seconds ahead of his nearest rival, Techeetah driver Jean-Éric Vergne. Three races into the competition, Buemi holds a commanding 29-point lead over the rest of the championship having won every race.

