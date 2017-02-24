Ice driving is 'such a surreal feeling'

Story highlights Formula E newcomer tries ice driving

Mitch Evans competes for Jaguar Racing

New Zealander learns new skills

(CNN) Take a vast frozen lake, a Formula E driver, a Jaguar F-Type and what do you get?

In Mitch Evans' case, the answer was lots and lots of fun.

The Jaguar Racing star was somewhat overwhelmed after going "ice skating" on four wheels near Arjeplog in Swedish Lapland.

"I can't describe it. I can't put it into words. It's so unnatural for me to go sideways -- I'm usually so focused on trying to go straight. I love it!" he told CNN's Supercharged show , before heading off at full throttle to do some more laps.

Evans was visiting Jaguar Land Rover's Ice Academy for the first time, making the 10,000-mile trip from his home in New Zealand.

