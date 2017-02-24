Lewis Hamilton: New car 'beats the crap out of you'

Breaking News

    Lewis Hamilton and Valtteri Bottas pose with the Mercedes W08 -- the car the dominant German team hopes will fuel further success in Formula One.
    Lewis Hamilton and Valtteri Bottas pose with the Mercedes W08 -- the car the dominant German team hopes will fuel further success in Formula One.
    Mercedes launched its new car at the UK&#39;s Silverstone circuit. Both Bottas and Hamilton (pictured) took the W08 for a spin on Thursday.
    Mercedes launched its new car at the UK's Silverstone circuit. Both Bottas and Hamilton (pictured) took the W08 for a spin on Thursday.
    Mercedes will be looking to win its fourth successive F1 constructors&#39; championship in 2017.
    Mercedes will be looking to win its fourth successive F1 constructors' championship in 2017.
    Hamilton is joined by Bottas -- the Finn replaces reigning world champion Nico Rosberg, who retired a few days after clinching the 2016 title at the season-ending Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.
    Hamilton is joined by Bottas -- the Finn replaces reigning world champion Nico Rosberg, who retired a few days after clinching the 2016 title at the season-ending Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.
    An overhead shot of former Williams driver Bottas in the cockpit of the new car at Silverstone.
    An overhead shot of former Williams driver Bottas in the cockpit of the new car at Silverstone.
    Ferrari unveiled its new SF70-H car on Friday February 24, at its Maranello headquarters in Italy.
    Ferrari unveiled its new SF70-H car on Friday February 24, at its Maranello headquarters in Italy.
    It is the 63rd single-seater designed and built by Ferrari since the F1 world championship began, and team bosses will hope for an improvement on last year&#39;s third-place finish.
    It is the 63rd single-seater designed and built by Ferrari since the F1 world championship began, and team bosses will hope for an improvement on last year's third-place finish.
    Ferrari&#39;s driver lineup will again comprise former world champions Sebastian Vettel and Kimi Raikkonen -- the Finn being the Prancing Horse&#39;s last title winner in 2007.
    Ferrari's driver lineup will again comprise former world champions Sebastian Vettel and Kimi Raikkonen -- the Finn being the Prancing Horse's last title winner in 2007.
    McLaren also launched its new orange-colored MCL32 on February 24. The British team, powered by Honda engines, was sixth in last year&#39;s constructors&#39; standings.
    McLaren also launched its new orange-colored MCL32 on February 24. The British team, powered by Honda engines, was sixth in last year's constructors' standings.
    McLaren team boss Eric Boullier hopes the 20-time world champion -- which last won a title in 2008 -- is &quot;about to turn the corner.&quot; The Frenchman added: &quot;The chassis is incredibly well realized, the power unit has been significantly developed and we have a hugely exciting driver pairing that&#39;s already blending really well.&quot;
    McLaren team boss Eric Boullier hopes the 20-time world champion -- which last won a title in 2008 -- is "about to turn the corner." The Frenchman added: "The chassis is incredibly well realized, the power unit has been significantly developed and we have a hugely exciting driver pairing that's already blending really well."
    Two-time world champion Fernando Alonso will be partnered at McLaren by Belgian rookie Stoffel Vandoorne, who has replaced veteran Jenson Button.
    Two-time world champion Fernando Alonso will be partnered at McLaren by Belgian rookie Stoffel Vandoorne, who has replaced veteran Jenson Button.
    Sauber was the first team to reveal its new-look car ahead of the 2017 world championship.
    Sauber was the first team to reveal its new-look car ahead of the 2017 world championship.
    New design regulations set out by motorsport&#39;s governing body, the FIA, means the 2017 cars will have fatter tires and wider wings at both the front and rear.
    New design regulations set out by motorsport's governing body, the FIA, means the 2017 cars will have fatter tires and wider wings at both the front and rear.
    Swiss-based Sauber is celebrating its 25th year in F1 -- as can be seen in the gold lettering on its new blue and white livery.
    Swiss-based Sauber is celebrating its 25th year in F1 -- as can be seen in the gold lettering on its new blue and white livery.
    Car designer Jörg Zander explained some of the key changes in the February 20 launch. &quot;The Sauber C36-Ferrari is wider and lower, with wider tyres making the car look more muscular than last year&#39;s model, the C35,&quot; Zander said in a statement on the &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.sauberf1team.com/news/the-sauber-c36-ferrari-the-anniversary-car-for-the-new-era&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;team&#39;s official website&lt;/a&gt;.
    Car designer Jörg Zander explained some of the key changes in the February 20 launch. "The Sauber C36-Ferrari is wider and lower, with wider tyres making the car look more muscular than last year's model, the C35," Zander said in a statement on the team's official website.
    Sauber will be looking to improve on a disappointing 2016 campaign, where it finished in second from bottom in the constructors&#39; championship. The team has recruited Pascal Wehrlein to partner Marcus Ericsson for 2017.
    Sauber will be looking to improve on a disappointing 2016 campaign, where it finished in second from bottom in the constructors' championship. The team has recruited Pascal Wehrlein to partner Marcus Ericsson for 2017.
    In 2016, Felipe Nasr scored the team&#39;s only two points with ninth place at the penultimate race in his native Brazil.
    In 2016, Felipe Nasr scored the team's only two points with ninth place at the penultimate race in his native Brazil.
    Renault was the second team to launch its 2017 car, on February 21.
    Renault was the second team to launch its 2017 car, on February 21.
    The RS17 is the first to be completely designed by the French team since it returned as a works squad, having taken over Lotus last year. &quot;It&#39;s a beautiful car,&quot; Renault Sport Racing president Jerome Stoll said. &quot;We want to take a definite, tangible step forward in performance and results. Fifth position in the constructors&#39; championship is our goal.&quot;
    The RS17 is the first to be completely designed by the French team since it returned as a works squad, having taken over Lotus last year. "It's a beautiful car," Renault Sport Racing president Jerome Stoll said. "We want to take a definite, tangible step forward in performance and results. Fifth position in the constructors' championship is our goal."
    Renault was ninth out of 11 teams last year, but technical chief Bob Bell is predicting performance gains of 5% in 2017.
    Renault was ninth out of 11 teams last year, but technical chief Bob Bell is predicting performance gains of 5% in 2017.
    Germany&#39;s Nico Hulkenberg has joined from Force India, while British driver Jolyon Palmer has retained Renault&#39;s other race seat. Russia&#39;s Sergey Sirotkin is promoted to reserve driver, while four-time world champion Alain Prost will be a special advisor to the team.
    Germany's Nico Hulkenberg has joined from Force India, while British driver Jolyon Palmer has retained Renault's other race seat. Russia's Sergey Sirotkin is promoted to reserve driver, while four-time world champion Alain Prost will be a special advisor to the team.
    Danish driver Kevin Magnussen, who earned seven of Renault&#39;s eight points in 2016, will race for the American Haas F1 team this season.
    Danish driver Kevin Magnussen, who earned seven of Renault's eight points in 2016, will race for the American Haas F1 team this season.
    Sahara Force India F1 launched its VJM10 car for the 2017 season on Wednesday February 22.
    Sahara Force India F1 launched its VJM10 car for the 2017 season on Wednesday February 22.
    The launch took place at the team&#39;s Silverstone headquarters.
    The launch took place at the team's Silverstone headquarters.
    Force India has retained Mexico&#39;s Sergio Perez (left) for the 2017 season but Esteban Ocon is a new face. The 20-year-old spent the second half of 2016 at the now defunct Manor Racing team. The Frenchman replaced Renault-bound Hulkenberg.
    Force India has retained Mexico's Sergio Perez (left) for the 2017 season but Esteban Ocon is a new face. The 20-year-old spent the second half of 2016 at the now defunct Manor Racing team. The Frenchman replaced Renault-bound Hulkenberg.
    A close-up of one of the wider front tires that the 2017 cars will be sporting this season.
    A close-up of one of the wider front tires that the 2017 cars will be sporting this season.
    &quot;I think the 2017 cars are gonna be much more challenging,&quot; Ocon (right) told CNN. &quot;I&#39;ve been spending a lot of time in the gym -- a lot ... two months now ... I will be ready physically for sure but it&#39;s been hard!&quot;
    "I think the 2017 cars are gonna be much more challenging," Ocon (right) told CNN. "I've been spending a lot of time in the gym -- a lot ... two months now ... I will be ready physically for sure but it's been hard!"
    Story highlights

    • Hamilton to start 11th season in F1
    • Aims to win back his world title
    • Wants to unleash "max power" in new car

    Silverstone, UK (CNN)Ten years competing in one of the world's most demanding sports has done nothing to dampen Lewis Hamilton's will to win.

    When he takes to the track in Melbourne for the Australian Grand Prix on March 26, it will be a decade since a baby-faced, 22-year-old Hamilton made his Formula One debut on the Albert Park circuit.
      Three world championships and 53 grand prix wins have followed in an already illustrious career, but Hamilton is as motivated as ever to regain his F1 crown after Nico Rosberg pipped the Briton to the title last year.
      "My mindset is the same as it is every year: I want to win," Hamilton told reporters at the unveiling of Mercedes' new W08 car at Silverstone Thursday.
      "While it's a pretty simple mindset to have, it's obviously a lot harder to do that, but every year I want to grow and improve as a driver and as a human being.
      "I think particularly at the end of last year, me, my engineers and mechanics had an incredible relationship. After a difficult season we won the last five races, so we really want to try and get back into the new season on the right foot and continue in the same form as a unit."
      But maintaining momentum going into the new season may prove tricky. The sport has seen big changes to aerodynamic rules, as well as the introduction of wider tires, which are expected to significantly increase the cars' speed.
      So much so that early simulations suggest the cars may be up to 40 kph faster and the G-force in the corners could be over 5G.

      First training camp of 2017 started yesterday! 💪🏼 @anttivierula #firstofmany #VB77 #F1

      A post shared by Valtteri Bottas (@valtteribottas) on

      While drivers have previously been encouraged to lose weight in the lead-up to the new season, the increased physical demands of the new cars mean the racers are this year beefing up.
      "We didn't have max power today, so I don't get to unleash it until next week," Hamilton told reporters Thursday, while simultaneously broadcasting live to thousands of fans on Instagram.
      "Time will tell if I'm physically ready. It doesn't matter how fit you are or how hard you train, that car beats the crap out of you.
      "There's not simulation for it, whether it's your neck or a muscle you didn't even know you had deep down under your ribcage."

      Growing F1

      One of F1's most active social media users, Hamilton broadcasting his press conference live to over 50,000 fans is just one of the many treats he provides his followers with.
      The 32-year-old boasts a combined following of 12 million on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook, but strict rules on race weekends mean drivers are limited to what they can post.
      Hamilton, who has previously fallen foul of these regulations, is hopeful F1's new owner -- Liberty Media -- will relax the rules to aid the growth of the sport.
      "If you look at football, the NBA and NFL, social media is so much greater, they utilize it a lot better," Hamilton said.
      "Every time I would have posted a picture of a video, I would have got a warning from the FIA, or notice telling you to take it down.
      "This year I am hoping that they will change that rule and allow social media for all of us because it's obviously an incredible medium for the world to communicate with. It is a super easy free tool to grow for the sport, for us to use, to engage with other people.
      "F1's future has the potential to be incredibly bright and with the new people coming in and with the people who are still in the sport, I think they have the opportunity to make it shine even greater than it already is."

      New teammate

      Hamilton hasn't only seen change at the top of his sport but also inside his own team, after Valtteri Bottas was signed to replace Rosberg, who endured a fractious relationship with Hamilton.
      Though he admitted it was unusual to see another face in the garage, Hamilton certainly won't pine for the departed German.
      "I have never missed a teammate in my life," the Briton said with a smile. "There is always another one that takes his place.
      "It is strange seeing someone else in the car next to me but you get past it and you get on."
      Mercedes executive director Toto Wolff, for one, is looking forward to the new relationship between Hamilton and Bottas after enduring four tempestuous seasons.
      "He has closed the chapter of last year it seems and he seems to be in a very good place," Wolff said. "I think it's the opportunity of having a new teammate.
      "Some of the dynamics change, my impression is a positive one."
      Bottas echoed the sentiments of his new boss and is confident he and Hamilton can enjoy a ''professional" relationship.
      ''I think it is possible to avoid flashpoints," the Finn told reporters. "We haven't raced together yet, but so far it has been good.
      "I see no reason why we couldn't work professionally as a good pair of teammates, race hard but fair and work well as a team. I see no reason why that wouldn't be possible.
      "But if I thought I couldn't compare or be quicker, I would rather stay at home."