(CNN) Many tennis fans might wonder how they would fare playing against the world's best.

Yet few expect to be challenged during a friendly match on a public court.

That's exactly what happened in San Francisco on Sunday when 23-time time grand slam champion Serena Williams asked two unsuspecting recreational tennis players if she could share a court with them.

The exchange was captured and published on Williams' Snapchat account.

"Just having a stroll at night and I'm thinking about asking these guys if I can hit with them just to see their reaction," the world No. 1 can be heard saying as she approaches the court.