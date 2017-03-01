Story highlights Rory McIlroy "taken aback" by criticism

Discussed golf with President Trump

(CNN) A week after playing golf with US President Donald Trump, Rory McIlroy is still having to defend himself from "blow back."

The 27-year-old Northern Irishman said he was "taken aback" by the reaction and criticism to his round at the president's Trump International course in Florida.

McIlroy released a statement Friday to counter claims he was a "fascist" and a "bigot" for playing with the controversial president.

But that hasn't been the end of the matter and the round with Trump featured prominently in McIlroy's news conference ahead of his PGA Tour comeback from injury in Mexico Tuesday.