    What makes Tiger Woods' perfect day?

    By Shane O'Donoghue, CNN

    Updated 1224 GMT (2024 HKT) March 1, 2017

    March's Living Golf features an exclusive interview with Tiger Woods. "Four Days with Tiger" premieres on CNN International Thursday, March 2 at 1030 GMT.

    (CNN)He's won 14 majors and is one of the most famous athletes on the planet -- but even Tiger Woods needs time to unwind.

    So how would a global sporting icon spend his perfect day? CNN Living Golf found out.
      From rocking out to the theme tune of "Caddyshack" in the morning to having an evening drink with his Dad, who died in 2006 at the age of 74, Woods revealed what would go into his dream 24 hours.
      The 41-year-old spoke exclusively to Living Golf during a recent trip to Dubai. To see more from Woods, watch "Four Days with Tiger" at 1030 GMT Thursday on CNN International.