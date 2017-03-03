Story highlights Soccer stars aim to inspire women

Swedish FA starts #InYourName initiative

USWNT hosts SheBelieves Cup

(CNN) Anyone watching Sweden's national women's team play this week should take a close look at the back of the players' shirts.

You won't see the footballers' names -- but you could find something that inspires you.

With the aim of motivating women to think about greater things, the team has ditched its traditional logos in favor of messages of empowerment.

The players chose tweets from well-known Swedish women, such as singer Zara Larsson, to be put where their surnames would normally appear.