Story highlights Tiger Woods picks 3-iron from bunker as best shot

Woods speaks exclusively to Living Golf's Shane O'Donoghue

(CNN) Of all the golf shots he has ever hit, one stands out for Tiger Woods.

And it is not the legendary curling chip he holed on the short 16th at Augusta in a tense final-round duel with Chris DiMarco in the 2005 Masters.

"That was the greatest feeling shot I've ever hit in my life," Woods told CNN's Living Golf in an exclusive interview ahead of last month's Dubai Desert Classic.

Woods was in his pomp and had won eight majors by that point, including that year's Masters and US Open.