Story highlights Barcelona 6-1 PSG

First leg: PSG 4-0 Barca

Spanish club wins 6-5 on aggregate

(CNN) Its motto is "More than a club" and Spain's Barcelona produced more than a result routing France's Paris Saint-Germain 6-1 to qualify for the Champions League quarterfinals.

Having lost the first-leg 4-0 in Paris, few had given Barca a chance of reaching the last eight.

Luis Enrique's side made a barnstorming start and early in the second half a Lionel Messi penalty gave them a 3-0 lead in the Camp Nou.

Just past the hour Uruguayan striker Edison Cavani's volley put PSG back in control.

However, with two minutes of normal time remaining Neymar's exquisite free-kick gave Barca renewed hope and two goals in stoppage time completed the most incredible of comebacks.

