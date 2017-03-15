Breaking News

    Maria Sharapova targeting 2020 Tokyo Olympics, agent says

    By Danielle Rossingh, for CNN

    Updated 0848 GMT (1648 HKT) March 15, 2017

    Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

    tennis Sharapova doping ban reduced intv _00015712
    tennis Sharapova doping ban reduced intv _00015712

      JUST WATCHED

      Maria Sharapova reacts to doping ban reduction

    Replay
    More Videos ...

    MUST WATCH

    (16 Videos)

    Story highlights

    • Sharapova eligible to return on April 26
    • Former world No. 1 embarking on "third career"
    • Roger Federer: long breaks good for longevity

    London (CNN)Maria Sharapova's 15-month suspension for failing a drug test is likely to extend her career all the way to the Tokyo Olympics in 2020, according to the Russian's longtime agent Max Eisenbud.

    The five-time major winner rocked the tennis world a year ago when she announced she had tested positive for meldonium, an over-the-counter heart medication commonly used in the countries formerly comprising the Soviet Union.
      Sharapova said she hadn't realized the drug -- which she had taken for more than a decade for various health issues -- had been put on the 2016 prohibited list.
      She is scheduled to return to the women's tour on April 26 at an event in Stuttgart, Germany after organizers gave her a wildcard.
      "If (the suspension) didn't happen, this probably would have been her last year," IMG's Eisenbud told CNN in a phone interview. "I think she'll play through Tokyo" if healthy.
      Maria Sharapova: Richest female athlete of past decade
      Photos: Maria Sharapova: Richest female athlete of past decade
      Sharapova, age 14, plays her first professional tournament in March 2002. She defeated Brie Rippner at the Pacific Life Open in Indian Wells, California.
      Photos: Maria Sharapova: Richest female athlete of past decade
      Sharapova, age 14, plays her first professional tournament in March 2002. She defeated Brie Rippner at the Pacific Life Open in Indian Wells, California.
      Hide Caption
      1 of 11
      Sharapova holds up her trophy after she won Wimbledon in July 2004. The 17-year-old defeated Serena Williams in the final for her first Grand Slam title.
      Photos: Maria Sharapova: Richest female athlete of past decade
      Sharapova holds up her trophy after she won Wimbledon in July 2004. The 17-year-old defeated Serena Williams in the final for her first Grand Slam title.
      Hide Caption
      2 of 11
      Sharapova serves during the 2006 U.S. Open semifinals. She advanced to beat Justine Henin in the final. It was her second Grand Slam title.
      Photos: Maria Sharapova: Richest female athlete of past decade
      Sharapova serves during the 2006 U.S. Open semifinals. She advanced to beat Justine Henin in the final. It was her second Grand Slam title.
      Hide Caption
      3 of 11
      Sharapova is given a painting from the Children of Chernobyl Foundation in July 2007. That year, she became a U.N. global ambassador focused on the Chernobyl Recovery and Development Program.
      Photos: Maria Sharapova: Richest female athlete of past decade
      Sharapova is given a painting from the Children of Chernobyl Foundation in July 2007. That year, she became a U.N. global ambassador focused on the Chernobyl Recovery and Development Program.
      Hide Caption
      4 of 11
      Sharapova won her third major title at the 2008 Australian Open.
      Photos: Maria Sharapova: Richest female athlete of past decade
      Sharapova won her third major title at the 2008 Australian Open.
      Hide Caption
      5 of 11
      Off the court, Sharapova has become a fashion icon and a popular spokeswoman for many major companies. Her endorsements have included Nike, Gatorade, Canon and Cole Haan.
      Photos: Maria Sharapova: Richest female athlete of past decade
      Off the court, Sharapova has become a fashion icon and a popular spokeswoman for many major companies. Her endorsements have included Nike, Gatorade, Canon and Cole Haan.
      Hide Caption
      6 of 11
      Sharapova falls to her knees after winning the 2012 French Open to complete the career Grand Slam. She also won the French Open in 2014.
      Photos: Maria Sharapova: Richest female athlete of past decade
      Sharapova falls to her knees after winning the 2012 French Open to complete the career Grand Slam. She also won the French Open in 2014.
      Hide Caption
      7 of 11
      Sharapova, left, at the London 2012 Olympic medal ceremony at Wimbledon with Serena Williams, center, and Victoria Azarenka. Sharapova finished with the silver after losing to Williams in the final.
      Photos: Maria Sharapova: Richest female athlete of past decade
      Sharapova, left, at the London 2012 Olympic medal ceremony at Wimbledon with Serena Williams, center, and Victoria Azarenka. Sharapova finished with the silver after losing to Williams in the final.
      Hide Caption
      8 of 11
      Sharapova carries the Olympic torch in Sochi, Russia, during the opening ceremony for the 2014 Winter Olympics.
      Photos: Maria Sharapova: Richest female athlete of past decade
      Sharapova carries the Olympic torch in Sochi, Russia, during the opening ceremony for the 2014 Winter Olympics.
      Hide Caption
      9 of 11
      A shopper in Shanghai, China, walks past a Nike advertisement featuring Sharapova.
      Photos: Maria Sharapova: Richest female athlete of past decade
      A shopper in Shanghai, China, walks past a Nike advertisement featuring Sharapova.
      Hide Caption
      10 of 11
      Sharapova signs autographs after winning a match at last year&#39;s Australian Open. She later announced she had tested positive for banned drug meldonium and was banned for two years, later reduced to 15 months.
      Photos: Maria Sharapova: Richest female athlete of past decade
      Sharapova signs autographs after winning a match at last year's Australian Open. She later announced she had tested positive for banned drug meldonium and was banned for two years, later reduced to 15 months.
      Hide Caption
      11 of 11
      01 maria debut 2002 02 maria 2004 wimbledonMaria Sharapova u.s. openMaria Sharapova chernobylMaria Sharapova australian open 200808 maria model cole haan06 maria french open 2012 07 maria london olympicsMaria Sharapova sochiMaria Sharapova advertisementMaria Sharapova autograph
      Read More

      "Body in bad shape"

      The former world No. 1 had been struggling with multiple injuries a year ago, said Eisenbud. "Her body was in bad shape. The first six months, her body needed rest."
      Sharapova overcame a potentially career-ending injury in 2008, undergoing surgery for a torn rotator cuff in her shoulder which kept her off the tour for nine months.
      But now, Eisenbud added, Sharapova is fully healthy. The way he put it, the extended break has given her a "third career."
      "Before her shoulder surgery, after shoulder surgery and now this.
      "I watched her practice last week and I was like, it's a joke just how motivated and how good she was."
      READ: Sharapova's return generates mixed reactions
      READ: Maria Sharapova's drug ban reduced to 15 months on appeal
      With no ranking due to her inactivity, Sharapova needs wildcards to play at top-level professional events and besides Stuttgart, she has already benefited from them for tournaments in Rome and Madrid in May in the buildup to the French Open.
      The interest has been there, claimed Eisenbud.
      "Every WTA tournament called me, every single one," he said.
      Sharapova&#39;s last match was a straight-sets loss to her long-time nemesis Serena Williams at the 2016 Australian Open.
      Sharapova's last match was a straight-sets loss to her long-time nemesis Serena Williams at the 2016 Australian Open.
      Sharapova, though, must wait to find out if she will gain wildcards for Roland Garros and Wimbledon. The new head of the French tennis federation, Bernard Giudicelli, hinted this month that the French Open -- the site of Sharapova's last two major titles in 2012 and 2014 -- may bypass the US-based athlete.
      Sharapova, who turns 30 the week before her comeback, last played a professional tennis match at the Australian Open in January 2016, when she lost in the quarterfinals to eventual champion Serena Williams. Her subsequent ban meant Sharapova couldn't play at the last Olympics in Rio in August.

      Long breaks

      With a 10-month season for the women and 11 months for the men, tennis has one of the longest and most grueling schedules in professional sports and players in their 30s are now proving time off can be beneficial.
      At this year's Australian Open, Roger Federer returned from a six-month break -- he was recovering from a knee injury -- and won his first major title since 2012.
      As he gets older, the 35-year-old Swiss has started to schedule his year in four mini-seasons which consist of tournaments followed by lengthy breaks to rest and recover.
      Maria Sharapova reacts to doping ban reduction
      tennis Sharapova doping ban reduced intv _00015712

        JUST WATCHED

        Maria Sharapova reacts to doping ban reduction

      Replay
      More Videos ...

      MUST WATCH

      Maria Sharapova reacts to doping ban reduction 03:43
      Earlier in his career, he also took breaks.
      "I always felt like breaks were important for me," Federer said in Melbourne. "I remember some years I wouldn't hit tennis balls for four to five weeks. I think that was really important for me to look at the longevity aspect."
      Women's world No. 1 and 23-time major singles champion Williams -- also 35 -- has likewise benefited from taking time off, particularly at the end of the season, to let her body recover.

      Harvard Business School

      Although Sharapova was initially given a two-year ban by the International Tennis Federation, her suspension was cut to 15 months on appeal by the Court of Arbitration for Sport in October. The Swiss-based court said "under no circumstances...can the player be considered to be an 'intentional doper.'"
      Sharapova, who became a global star and the world's highest-paid female athlete for a decade after she won Wimbledon in 2004 at the age of 17, has kept herself busy during her break from tennis.
      Visit cnn.com/tennis for more news and videos
      She has been working on her memoirs and promoting her wholly-owned candy brand, Sugarpova, which last year made its first foray into chocolate.
      Sharapova also attended classes at Harvard Business School during the North American summer and did internships at the NBA, a London-based advertising agency and Nike, one of her longtime sponsors.