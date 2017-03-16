Story highlights Madagascar's Ahmad elected CAF president

(CNN) African football has a new president for the first time in 29 years after Madagascar's Ahmad Ahmad won a surprise victory in Thursday's election.

Issa Hayatou's seven-term reign as head of the Confederation of African Football (CAF) ended when the challenger won by 34-20 as delegates voted in the Ethiopian capital of Addis Ababa.

"When you try to do something, you mean that you can do it," Ahmad said after becoming CAF's seventh leader, and the first since Hayatou came to power in 1988.

"If I can't do it, I never stand," added the 57-year-old, who had campaigned on the basis of bringing about meaningful change.

Hayatou had long been a top-ranking FIFA official, and was acting president for the world game's ruling body before the appointment of Gianni Infantino