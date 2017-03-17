Valtteri Bottas: Mercedes' new man looks to emulate Finnish heroes

Story highlights Bottas to partner Hamilton at Mercedes

Seeking to become 4th Finnish champion

(CNN) After replacing world champion Nico Rosberg at all-conquering F1 team Mercedes, Valtteri Bottas now has the chance to fulfill his undoubted talent.

The Finn's four seasons at Williams yielded nine podium finishes, but no wins, in 77 starts -- though that could (and should) change this year.

With the fastest and most reliable car on the F1 grid, Bottas is expected to push his new teammate, three-time world champion Lewis Hamilton, throughout the 20-race calendar.

JUST WATCHED Ice fishing with the Flying Finn Replay More Videos ... MUST WATCH Ice fishing with the Flying Finn 04:11

JUST WATCHED Amazing views of Valtteri Bottas' childhood home Replay More Videos ... MUST WATCH Amazing views of Valtteri Bottas' childhood home 00:34

"I feel like I have plenty to prove, not much to lose ... more to win -- I can't wait," Bottas told CNN's The Circuit

Watch the video above to learn more about the 27-year-old, who reveals his driver idol, favorite circuit, first car -- and a hidden talent.

Read More