Story highlights Federer wins record-equaling fifth Indian Wells title

Swiss becomes oldest winner of the tournament

He beats Stan Wawrinka in straight sets

(CNN) There seems to be no stopping Roger Federer as the Swiss great continues to defy time, triumphing Sunday to claim a record-equaling fifth title at Indian Wells.

Two months after winning the Australian Open, the 35-year-old beat compatriot Stan Wawrinka 6-4 7-5 to become the oldest champion in the tournament's history, overtaking Jimmy Connors who was 31 when he won in 1984.

Having won two of the biggest titles of the season to date -- Indian Wells is considered by many to be the biggest tournament outside the majors -- Federer said he had defied even his own expectations.

"For me, the dream run continues," said the 18-time grand slam champion, who endured six months on the sidelines at the end of last year because of injury.

"I'm not as surprised as I was in Australia, but still this comes as a big, big surprise to me, nevertheless, to win here again and beating the players that I did and the way I did. I couldn't be more happy.

