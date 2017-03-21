Story highlights In/Out device can be put on net post

Based on same technology as driverless Tesla cars

Device goes on sale this summer

London (CNN) "It's in!"

"No, it was most definitely out."

It's a scene played out daily on tennis courts the world over.

Although pros have had electronic line calling during matches since 2004, club players and juniors can now buy their own device for roughly the same price as a new tennis racket.

The $199 In/Out promises to put a stop to those endless discussions about line calls once and for all.

Read More