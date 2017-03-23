Story highlights Jason Day pulls out of WGC Match Play in Austin, Texas

(CNN) A tearful Jason Day has withdrawn from the World Golf Championships Match Play to be with his stricken mother Dening who has lung cancer.

The world number three walked off the course after playing six holes of his match with Pat Perez in Austin, Texas before giving an emotional press conference.

Day explained his mother had been diagnosed with lung cancer at the start of the year in Australia and given 12 months to live.

She has since joined the 29-year-old and his family at their home in Ohio, where she has undergone further tests.

"The diagnosis is much better being over here," the 2015 US PGA champion told reporters.

