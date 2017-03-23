Breaking News

    BMW joins Formula E's electric revolution

    By Henry Young, CNN

    Updated 1726 GMT (0126 HKT) March 23, 2017

    Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

      JUST WATCHED

      Supercharged takes a trip to Argentina

    Replay
    More Videos ...

    MUST WATCH

    (21 Videos)

    Story highlights

    • Formula E approves nine powertrain manufacturers
    • Addition of BMW means sport has tripled CEO's initial expectations

    (CNN)BMW has joined the all-electric revolution, confirming its registration as a Formula E powertrain manufacturer.

    The German car giant will continue its present technical cooperation with team Andretti -- to "bring in some know-how" and "gain data" -- ahead of a planned "full entry" in 2018, a BMW spokesperson told CNN.
      The Formula E series started with the same powertrain used by all the teams, supplied by Spark Racing Technologies and based around a single eMotor supplied by McLaren.
      As the burgeoning motorsport has developed, so have the electric motors. Season two and three have brought teams freedom to develop their own designs, culminating in the diverse range of powertrains we see today.
      BMW's participation, along with the likes of Renault and Jaguar, shows electric racing's increasing "relevance to the motor industry" in the words of Formula E founder and CEO Alejandro Agag.
      Read More
      With nine powertrain providers approved -- ABT Formel E, DS Automobiles, Mahindra Racing, NextEV NIO, Penske Autosport and Venturi Automobiles are the other six -- Agag said the sport had "tripled" its initial targets set out for season five.
      BMW has already been involved in Formula E courtesy of its safety and medical cars, but officials expressed excitement at the marque's greater involvement.
      Formula E Season 5 powertrain manufacturers

      ABT Formel E

      BMW AG

      DS Automobiles

      Jaguar Land Rover

      Mahindra Racing

      NextEV NIO

      Penske Autosport

      Renault

      Venturi Automobiles

      "Since its inaugural season, Formula E has enjoyed rapid development and is now regarded as a high-level racing series," enthused BMW's motorsport director Jens Marquardt.
      "Everyone involved is delighted to be taking steps to get involved on the sporting and technological side of Formula E."
      READ: Ex-F1 racer Esteban Gutierrez joins Formula E team Techeetah
      For all the latest Formula E news and features, visit CNN.com/sport/motorsport
      Reigning world champion Sebastien Buemi has been unbeatable so far in season three of the Formula E World Championship.
      Photos: Electric racing series goes global
      Reigning world champion Sebastien Buemi has been unbeatable so far in season three of the Formula E World Championship.
      Hide Caption
      1 of 18
      Hong Kong&#39;s towering skyline provided the backdrop to the race on the streets around the Central Harborfront. The pit lane featured a new name, with the Jaguar Racing team entering Formula E for the first time.
      Photos: Electric racing series goes global
      Hong Kong's towering skyline provided the backdrop to the race on the streets around the Central Harborfront. The pit lane featured a new name, with the Jaguar Racing team entering Formula E for the first time.
      Hide Caption
      2 of 18
      The race took place on October 9 in the shadow of the Two International Finance Center.
      Photos: Electric racing series goes global
      The race took place on October 9 in the shadow of the Two International Finance Center.
      Hide Caption
      3 of 18
      It was the first time Formula E had raced on the streets of Hong Kong
      Photos: Electric racing series goes global
      Race 1: Hong KongIt was the first time Formula E had raced on the streets of Hong Kong
      Hide Caption
      4 of 18
      The Formula E eVillage in Hong Kong was popular with locals.
      Photos: Electric racing series goes global
      The Formula E eVillage in Hong Kong was popular with locals.
      Hide Caption
      5 of 18
      Nelson Piquet Jr. -- the 2015 Formula E world champion -- secured pole position in the opening race. But the Brazilian (seen here at the front of the pack) couldn&#39;t maintain his advantage.
      Photos: Electric racing series goes global
      Nelson Piquet Jr. -- the 2015 Formula E world champion -- secured pole position in the opening race. But the Brazilian (seen here at the front of the pack) couldn't maintain his advantage.
      Hide Caption
      6 of 18
      Sebastien Buemi (center) took the checkered flag, to begin his 2016 title defense in style. ABT Schaeffler Audi Sport driver Lucas di Grassi (left) finished second with Mahindra Racing&#39;s Nick Heidfeld (right) taking the final podium spot.
      Photos: Electric racing series goes global
      Sebastien Buemi (center) took the checkered flag, to begin his 2016 title defense in style. ABT Schaeffler Audi Sport driver Lucas di Grassi (left) finished second with Mahindra Racing's Nick Heidfeld (right) taking the final podium spot.
      Hide Caption
      7 of 18
      From Asia to Africa. Formula E broke new ground in Morocco in November 2016 -- the Marrakech ePrix was the all-electric series&#39; first race on the continent.
      Photos: Electric racing series goes global
      Race 2: MarrakechFrom Asia to Africa. Formula E broke new ground in Morocco in November 2016 -- the Marrakech ePrix was the all-electric series' first race on the continent.
      Hide Caption
      8 of 18
      Drivers line up track side ahead of the Marrakech ePrix.
      Photos: Electric racing series goes global
      Drivers line up track side ahead of the Marrakech ePrix.
      Hide Caption
      9 of 18
      Techeetah driver Jean-Eric Vergne practices his e-gaming skills in the Marrakech eVillage.
      Photos: Electric racing series goes global
      Techeetah driver Jean-Eric Vergne practices his e-gaming skills in the Marrakech eVillage.
      Hide Caption
      10 of 18
      Lights out in Marrakech and it&#39;s Mahindra Racing rookie Felix Rosenqvist (center) who leads the way.
      Photos: Electric racing series goes global
      Lights out in Marrakech and it's Mahindra Racing rookie Felix Rosenqvist (center) who leads the way.
      Hide Caption
      11 of 18
      Rosenqvist secured a superb pole in only his second race in Formula E but the Swede was eventually chased down by Buemi&#39;s Renault eDams.
      Photos: Electric racing series goes global
      Rosenqvist secured a superb pole in only his second race in Formula E but the Swede was eventually chased down by Buemi's Renault eDams.
      Hide Caption
      12 of 18
      Buemi continued his 100% start to the season with victory in Marrakech.
      Photos: Electric racing series goes global
      Buemi continued his 100% start to the season with victory in Marrakech.
      Hide Caption
      13 of 18
      On to more familiar territory for Formula E in Argentina. Its capital was hosting its third ePrix in as many seasons.
      Photos: Electric racing series goes global
      Race 3: Buenos Aires On to more familiar territory for Formula E in Argentina. Its capital was hosting its third ePrix in as many seasons.
      Hide Caption
      14 of 18
      Home fans gave a rapturous reception to Argentina&#39;s &lt;a href=&quot;http://cnn.com/2017/03/01/motorsport/lopez-pechito-formula-e-buenos-aires-argentina-wtc/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;three-time world touring car champion Jose Maria Lopez&lt;/a&gt;, who joined the DS Virgin Racing team for season three.
      Photos: Electric racing series goes global
      Home fans gave a rapturous reception to Argentina's three-time world touring car champion Jose Maria Lopez, who joined the DS Virgin Racing team for season three.
      Hide Caption
      15 of 18
      The Puerto Madero Street Circuit is one of Formula E&#39;s wider street circuits -- offering plenty of chances to overtake.
      Photos: Electric racing series goes global
      The Puerto Madero Street Circuit is one of Formula E's wider street circuits -- offering plenty of chances to overtake.
      Hide Caption
      16 of 18
      Di Grassi started on pole for the first time in his Formula E career, but the Brazilian&#39;s old adversary Buemi claimed the checkered flag in the South American race.
      Photos: Electric racing series goes global
      Di Grassi started on pole for the first time in his Formula E career, but the Brazilian's old adversary Buemi claimed the checkered flag in the South American race.
      Hide Caption
      17 of 18
      Buemi celebrates victory on the podium in Buenos Aires with Jean-Eric Vergne (left) coming home second. Di Grassi (right) was third. The Swiss&#39; third victory of the season meant he opened up a 29-point lead over di Grassi ahead of April&#39;s Mexico ePrix.
      Photos: Electric racing series goes global
      Buemi celebrates victory on the podium in Buenos Aires with Jean-Eric Vergne (left) coming home second. Di Grassi (right) was third. The Swiss' third victory of the season meant he opened up a 29-point lead over di Grassi ahead of April's Mexico ePrix.
      Hide Caption
      18 of 18
      buemi fist pump marrakechhong kong formula e jaguar IMG_3455IMG_3449IMG_3755hong kong eprix start Buemi hong kong sundaySpacesuit-Media-Dan_Bathie-FIA-Formula-E-Marrakesh-ePrix-November-2016-0086Spacesuit-Media-Shivraj-Gohil-FIA-Formula-E-Marrakesh-ePrix-November-2016-5D4_0335Spacesuit-Media-Marta-Rovatti-Studihrad-FIA-Formula-E-Marrakesh-ePrix-November-2016_MGR7547Spacesuit-Media-Marta-Rovatti-Studihrad-FIA-Formula-E-Marrakesh-ePrix-November-2016_MGR7955Spacesuit-Media-Dan_Bathie-FIA-Formula-E-Marrakesh-ePrix-November-2016-6520Spacesuit-Media-Marta-Rovatti-Studihrad-FIA-Formula-E-Marrakesh-ePrix-November-2016_MGR8077Spacesuit-Media-Dan_Bathie-FIA-Formula-E-Marrakesh-ePrix-November-2016-8063GettyImages-508784194buesnos aires eprix track GettyImages-642708084Spacesuit-Media-Nat-Twiss-FIA-Formula-E-Buenos-Aires-ePrix-February-2017-4504
      The 2018/19 season will also herald a futuristic new-look chassis for all the teams, produced by Spark Racing Technologies.
      McLaren Applied Technologies will provide the battery, meaning drivers no longer need to change cars mid-race.