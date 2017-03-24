Story highlights
(CNN)Stoffel Vandoorne replaces the outgoing Jenson Button as partner to two-time world champion Fernando Alonso at McLaren for the 2017 Formula One season.
The Belgian rookie turns 25 on opening race day of the season in Australia on March 26.
Stoffel Vandoorne (McLaren)
F1 hero: Ayrton Senna
Favorite circuit: Spa (Belgium)
First car: Renault Clio (blue)
If his solitary outing in F1 to date is anything to go by, Vandoorne has a bright future in the sport.
Deputizing for an injured Fernando Alonso at the 2016 Bahrain Grand Prix, Vandoorne claimed his first F1 points on debut, finishing 10th.
It was a result all the more remarkable for the fact that he had never set foot inside the cockpit of McLaren's MP4-31.
"I more or less knew everything already from driving it in the simulator, but this time was the first time I was driving the car -- I'd never driven it before," he told CNN's The Circuit last year.
Alonso lavished praise on Vandoorne last September after it was confirmed he would partner the Spanish veteran in 2017.
"I've come across a lot of young drivers over the years, and I know a good one when I see one," Alonso said.
After dominating the F1 feeder series, GP2 in 2015 Vandoorne was installed as McLaren's reserve driver for the 2016 season before making the step up to partner Alonso full-time this season.