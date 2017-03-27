Story highlights
(CNN)On the football pitch, he was famous for his tricks, flicks, and showboating skills. And nine years after his retirement, Jay-Jay Okocha's still got that golden touch -- even with a golf ball.
In footage filmed at the European Challenge Tour's Barclays Kenya Open last week, the former Nigeria midfielder is seen performing keepie-uppies, seemingly unfazed by the shape and size of the ball.
The tournament was won by Englishman Aaron Rai, whose total score of 17 under par left him three shots clear of nearest rival Adrien Saddier.
Okocha, who was playing in a pre-tournament event at the Muthaiga Golf Club, won 74 caps for Nigeria and enjoyed spells with Paris Saint-Germain, English club Bolton Wanderers, and Turkey's Fenerbahce during a career that spanned 18 years.
With his country, he was part of the squad that won the 1994 Africa Cup of Nations and the 1996 Olympics, the latter of which included defeats of Argentina and Brazil. Okocha's outrageous skill and deft ball control helped him gain legendary status with football fans worldwide.
The 43-year-old is also the uncle of Arsenal star Alex Iwobi, who has won eight caps for Nigeria.
The Super Eagles were due to play Burkina Faso in a friendly in London Monday, but the game was canceled after several of the Burkina Faso players failed to gain visas.