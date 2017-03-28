Story highlights Lionel Messi banned for four matches by FIFA

Argentina star punished for using abusive language

Messi will miss Argentina's key game with Bolivia

(CNN) It is proof that even one of the world's best soccer players is not above the law.

Argentina and Barcelona star Lionel Messi has been hit with a four-game ban by football's governing body FIFA and fined $10,000 after verbally abusing a match official while on international duty.

The 29-year-old learned of his fate just hours before his country's crucial qualifying clash with Bolivia. He will also miss upcoming games against Uruguay, Paraguay and Venezuela.

Argentina has won 5/6 of its 2018 World Cup qualifiers with Messi, but only 1/7 without him https://t.co/RgoPHLtgtB 🇦🇷#WCQ2018



More ⬇ pic.twitter.com/lnuoiWX6W2 — CNN Sport (@cnnsport) March 28, 2017

Messi became animated at the end of Argentina's 1-0 World Cup qualifying victory over Chile on March 24 -- a game settled by the forward's first-half penalty.

After being flagged for a foul, he waved his arms and sent a volley of verbal abuse at the referee's assistant.

