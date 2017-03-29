Story highlights Airport renamed in Cristiano Ronaldo's honor

Cristiano Ronaldo International Airport is in Funchal

(CNN) Cristiano Ronaldo has got the lot, accumulating trophies, medals and personal honors at a rapid rate during a remarkable career.

And now even an airport -- in Madeira, where he was born -- has been renamed in his honor, with a new bust to boot also unveiled Wednesday of the Real Madrid star.

Eight months after the four-time world player of year held the Euro 2016 trophy aloft after Portugal's 1-0 win over France in Paris, the Aeroporto da Madeira in Funcal is now the "Cristiano Ronaldo International Airport."

Cristiano Ronaldo poses next to the bronze bust.

If Ronaldo is now an airport, it was his visage on the bust that arguably stole the show -- at least on social media.

BBC presenter Dan Walker remarked the bust's appearance bore a striking resemblance to the former Republic of Ireland international striker Niall Quinn. Other wags opined the bust's image was more like ex-Liverpool Norwegian international defender John Arne Riise.