(CNN)It's a sight often seen in tennis, rugby and cricket -- but not football.
When referee Felix Zwayer motioned the shape of a television with his hands to summon video technology in France's friendly against Spain, it offered a glimpse into the future of the game.
Twice a video assistant referee (VAR) was called upon on Tuesday in Paris, and twice France was the victim. First, Antoine Griezmann's headed goal was disallowed after an offside was spotted in the buildup, then Spain's Gerard Deulofeu, initially flagged offside, had his goal awarded after the referee consulted with an assistant stationed in a van outside the stadium.
France coach Didier Deschamps, whose side lost 2-0, had few complaints about the instrumental role technology played in the friendly match's outcome.
"If it is verified and it is fair, why not use it?" he told French TV channel TF1. "It changes our football a little. It is against us today but if we have to go through this it will be the same for everyone.
"Without it, it would have been different, but it is the evolution of football. That is how it will be."
Spain coach Julen Lopetegui insisted that the game wasn't determined by technology but by the "excellent work and behavior" of his players.
"The technology has allowed justice to be done," he told France Football. "Those two moments ended with a fair outcome."
After Griezmann's disallowed header, David Silva gave Spain the lead from the penalty spot. A classy turn from Sergio Busquets helped unlock France's defense for the second goal as Deulofeu was adjudged onside by the VAR.
Video tech was first trialled in a professional environment with Major League Soccer's reserve sides last year, before making its international debut in France's friendly against Italy in December.
It was also tried in the Netherlands, where Willem II midfielder Anouar Kali became the first player to be sent off after the intervention of a video referee in a high-level professional competition in a Dutch Cup match in September.
The US league and Germany's Bundesliga plan to deploy it permanently in the future, while it will also be used at the 2018 World Cup.
FIFA says the VAR should be used to review and influence major match events such as goals, red cards, and penalties in order to assist referees.
Elsewhere Tuesday, Italy won 2-1 against the Netherlands, which sacked coach Danny Blind on Saturday after defeat by Bulgaria left the team's World Cup qualifying hopes in jeopardy.
In Portugal, Sweden recovered from two goals down to beat the Euro 2016 champion 3-2 after an injury-time own goal by Cavaco Cancelo.
Playing on his home island of Madeira, where a local airport is to be renamed in his honor, Cristiano Ronaldo put the home side ahead but a double from Viktor Claesson put the Swedes level.