    Formula E: Jaguar will be a title contender, insists Adam Carroll

    By Matthew Knight and Duarte Mendonca, CNN

    Updated 1407 GMT (2207 HKT) March 30, 2017

    • Adam Carroll races in Formula E
    • Irishman competes for Jaguar Racing
    • Mexico ePrix takes place on April 1
    (CNN)The skies are gray, the air is cold and conditions on track are slippery, but nothing can dampen Adam Carroll's enthusiasm as he hurtles around Nutts Corner Circuit.

    The Jaguar Racing driver is making a flying visit to the track a few miles west of Northern Ireland's capital Belfast, where he first caught the racing bug.
      "It's my home kart circuit where I started when I was nine years old -- it's brilliant to be back here," Carroll told CNN's Supercharged show.
      "To be a racing driver was what I always wanted -- I never thought of anything else. When you're young you don't understand how hard that it is to achieve but I guess that's where you have to start -- with the dream."
      Formula E: Story of the 2016-17 season so far
      Reigning world champion Sebastien Buemi has been unbeatable so far in season three of the Formula E World Championship.
      Reigning world champion Sebastien Buemi has been unbeatable so far in season three of the Formula E World Championship.
      Hong Kong's towering skyline provided the backdrop to the race on the streets around the Central Harborfront. The pit lane featured a new name, with the Jaguar Racing team entering Formula E for the first time.
      Hong Kong's towering skyline provided the backdrop to the race on the streets around the Central Harborfront. The pit lane featured a new name, with the Jaguar Racing team entering Formula E for the first time.
      The race took place on October 9 in the shadow of the Two International Finance Center.
      The race took place on October 9 in the shadow of the Two International Finance Center.
      It was the first time Formula E had raced on the streets of Hong Kong
      Race 1: Hong KongIt was the first time Formula E had raced on the streets of Hong Kong
      The Formula E eVillage in Hong Kong was popular with locals.
      The Formula E eVillage in Hong Kong was popular with locals.
      Nelson Piquet Jr. -- the 2015 Formula E world champion -- secured pole position in the opening race. But the Brazilian (seen here at the front of the pack) couldn't maintain his advantage.
      Nelson Piquet Jr. -- the 2015 Formula E world champion -- secured pole position in the opening race. But the Brazilian (seen here at the front of the pack) couldn't maintain his advantage.
      Sebastien Buemi (center) took the checkered flag, to begin his 2016 title defense in style. ABT Schaeffler Audi Sport driver Lucas di Grassi (left) finished second with Mahindra Racing's Nick Heidfeld (right) taking the final podium spot.
      Sebastien Buemi (center) took the checkered flag, to begin his 2016 title defense in style. ABT Schaeffler Audi Sport driver Lucas di Grassi (left) finished second with Mahindra Racing's Nick Heidfeld (right) taking the final podium spot.
      From Asia to Africa. Formula E broke new ground in Morocco in November 2016 -- the Marrakech ePrix was the all-electric series' first race on the continent.
      Race 2: MarrakechFrom Asia to Africa. Formula E broke new ground in Morocco in November 2016 -- the Marrakech ePrix was the all-electric series' first race on the continent.
      Drivers line up track side ahead of the Marrakech ePrix.
      Drivers line up track side ahead of the Marrakech ePrix.
      Techeetah driver Jean-Eric Vergne practices his e-gaming skills in the Marrakech eVillage.
      Techeetah driver Jean-Eric Vergne practices his e-gaming skills in the Marrakech eVillage.
      Lights out in Marrakech and it's Mahindra Racing rookie Felix Rosenqvist (center) who leads the way.
      Lights out in Marrakech and it's Mahindra Racing rookie Felix Rosenqvist (center) who leads the way.
      Rosenqvist secured a superb pole in only his second race in Formula E but the Swede was eventually chased down by Buemi's Renault eDams.
      Rosenqvist secured a superb pole in only his second race in Formula E but the Swede was eventually chased down by Buemi's Renault eDams.
      Buemi continued his 100% start to the season with victory in Marrakech.
      Buemi continued his 100% start to the season with victory in Marrakech.
      On to more familiar territory for Formula E in Argentina. Its capital was hosting its third ePrix in as many seasons.
      Race 3: Buenos Aires On to more familiar territory for Formula E in Argentina. Its capital was hosting its third ePrix in as many seasons.
      Home fans gave a rapturous reception to Argentina's three-time world touring car champion Jose Maria Lopez, who joined the DS Virgin Racing team for season three.
      Home fans gave a rapturous reception to Argentina's three-time world touring car champion Jose Maria Lopez, who joined the DS Virgin Racing team for season three.
      The Puerto Madero Street Circuit is one of Formula E's wider street circuits -- offering plenty of chances to overtake.
      The Puerto Madero Street Circuit is one of Formula E's wider street circuits -- offering plenty of chances to overtake.
      Di Grassi started on pole for the first time in his Formula E career, but the Brazilian's old adversary Buemi claimed the checkered flag in the South American race.
      Di Grassi started on pole for the first time in his Formula E career, but the Brazilian's old adversary Buemi claimed the checkered flag in the South American race.
      Buemi celebrates victory on the podium in Buenos Aires with Jean-Eric Vergne (left) coming home second. Di Grassi (right) was third. The Swiss' third victory of the season meant he opened up a 29-point lead over di Grassi ahead of April's Mexico ePrix.
      Buemi celebrates victory on the podium in Buenos Aires with Jean-Eric Vergne (left) coming home second. Di Grassi (right) was third. The Swiss' third victory of the season meant he opened up a 29-point lead over di Grassi ahead of April's Mexico ePrix.
      Carroll's racing career has including stints in GP2 (Formula One's feeder series, renamed F2 in 2017), IndyCar, the British GT Championship, A1 Grand Prix, DTM and, most recently, the World Endurance Championship.
      This weekend, the 34-year-old lines up at the Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez as Mexico City hosts round four of the 2016-17 Formula E World Championship.
      For Carroll, the switch to electric race cars has taken some getting used to -- neither he nor teammate Mitch Evans have scored a point yet.
      "The technology involved is probably the hardest part," says Carroll, whose highest placing of 12th came at the season opener in Hong Kong last October.
      Jaguar has a rich racing pedigree, winning the Le Mans 24-hour race five times during the 1950s with the classic C-Type and D-Type cars. The I-Type may not be a Formula E winner yet, but Carroll insists things will soon click into gear.
      "We will become contenders given more time. We have started in a championship that is incredibly competitive -- the (other teams) have a two-year head start," Carroll says.
      Visit cnn.com/motorsport for more news and videos
      "This is a learning year. Our main goal is to be competitive as quickly as possible and to next year make the best car that we know we can."
