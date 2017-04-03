Breaking News

    Danny Willett: A Masters champion's perfect day

    Updated 0927 GMT (1727 HKT) April 3, 2017

    • Masters champion reveals his perfect day
    • Enjoys peace and quiet of family life

    (CNN)Having won his first Masters title last year -- the first Briton to do so for 20 years -- you'd think Danny Willett's perfect day, from a golfing perspective at least, would be obvious.

    In fact, the Englishman's idea of paradise couldn't be further from that famous day at Augusta National.
      Willett likes to keep things simple: opting for the peaceful countryside of his native Yorkshire home, a traditional English breakfast to start the day and a pint of beer to end it, he's perfectly content.