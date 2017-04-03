LPGA Commissioner: 'I feel horrible for Lexi Thompson'

Story highlights LPGA Commissioner Mike Whan: "The rules were applied 100% correct as they're written today"

Whan said he wrote Thompson a letter saying he was proud of how she played and handled the situation

(CNN) LPGA commissioner Mike Whan said that while he feels bad about the controversial call made Sunday against golf star Lexi Thompson, it was the right decision.

"This is one of those cases that the rules were applied 100% correct as they're written today, for the rules of golf, but it doesn't mean that everybody doesn't feel horrible the next day," Whan told CNN on Monday.

"I feel horrible for Lexi Thompson, who proved she's one of the best golfers on the planet and certainly played well enough to earn a trophy," he continued. "I feel bad for So Yeon Ryu who won a major but really didn't get the experience that most would get in winning a major, and I feel for the rules officials that had to do their job. They followed the rules as written."

"I cannot and I will not overrule a ruling of the game that was accurately portrayed," Whan added.

At Sunday's ANA Inspiration, the first major of the year in women's golf, Thompson was closing in on a second major title. But the 22-year-old American was hit by a four-stroke penalty in the final round after a viewer alerted officials to a rules infringement from Saturday's third round.

