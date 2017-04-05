Story highlights Qatar labor laws under spotlight

(CNN) The buildup to the 2022 World Cup in Qatar has been dogged by controversy.

The treatment of migrant workers continues to be in the spotlight, but the man in charge of organizing football's showpiece event in the world's richest country has said "great progress" has been made on workers' rights.

In an exclusive interview, Hassan Al Thawadi -- secretary general of the Qatar 2022 Supreme Committee -- told CNN: "From what we've seen worldwide, there's been exploitation that occurs in relation to workers.

"In terms to Qatar, the laws that have been put in place, there have been people that have not applied the laws. We are working very hard along with the relevant authorities ensure that people do apply the laws.

