Play suspended at Masters Par 3 Contest

(CNN) The severe weather in the Southeast suspended play Wednesday at the Masters Par 3 Contest at Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia.

"The course will be closed for the remainder of the day," the Masters Twitter account says.

The Par 3 Contest, which has been taking place since 1960, occurs the day before the start of the Masters Tournament. According to the Masters website , tournament participants, noncompeting past champions and honorary Invitees are invited to participate in the Par 3 Contest, which is held on a nine-hole course.

No Par 3 Contest winner has followed that with a Masters Tournament victory that same week.

The 81st edition of the Masters Tournament starts Thursday.