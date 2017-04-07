Story highlights
- Arnold Palmer died in September
- Former rivals fondly remember Palmer
(CNN)He was a four-time Masters champion and his legacy lingers over Augusta National.
Arnold Palmer's death in September at the age of 86 saddened golf fans across the globe and it also meant one of the sport's great traditions would never be quite the same again.
Alongside Palmer, golf icons Jack Nicklaus and Gary Player had hit the ceremonial first tee shots that signal the start of the Masters each year.
But as this year's event started on Thursday, Nicklaus and Player were without their annual companion.
Instead Augusta chairman Billy Payne escorted Palmer's widow Kit onto the first tee before placing Palmer's green jacket on a chair.
The legendary golfer's contemporaries and fellow "Big Three" players Nicklaus and Player then hit the opening drives to get the 81st Masters under way.
After their tee shot, the pair -- who boast 27 major titles between them -- reflected on Palmer's legacy with CNN's Don Riddell.
Watch Nicklaus and Player pay tribute to Palmer at the top of this page.