(CNN) A practice session ahead of this weekend's Chinese Grand Prix in Shangai was called off Friday due to heavy cloud, rain and smog.

Poor visibility meant the emergency medical helicopter would have been unable to land at its designated hospital.

Formula One rules dictate that cars can't take to the track without such safety provisions. Drivers are scheduled to be back behind the wheel for final practice and qualifying Saturday ahead of Sunday's race -- the second leg of the 2017 season.

"At the moment the helicopter can't land at the hospital," race director Charlie Whiting explained prior to the official cancellation of the day's second practice session.

"It looks reasonable at the circuit but they can't land in downtown Shanghai. We get news from the airport every 10 minutes."