Story highlights Hamilton vs. Vettel could define F1 2017

German holds four world championships to Hamilton's three

Mercedes won past three constructors' titles

(CNN) Will 2017 see a power shift in Formula One?

Last season was all about the indomitable Mercedes duo, Lewis Hamilton and Nico Rosberg, battling it out for the championship.

But with Rosberg's retiring after his title triumph, Hamilton found himself with a new rival at the front of the grid during the season-opening Australian Grand Prix

Ferrari's Sebastian Vettel backed up his team's preseason optimism by topping the podium in Melbourne, beating Hamilton into second place.

