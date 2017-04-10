Story highlights The men's World Cup was last hosted in North America in 1994, which was in the US

The only time multiple countries have hosted a World Cup was by South Korea and Japan in 2002

(CNN) The United States, Mexico and Canada are joining together and will enter a bid to host the 2026 World Cup.

The announcement was made Monday afternoon in a press conference hosted by the federations of the three countries at One World Observatory in New York.

The bid also comes at a time while the current US president, Donald Trump, has implemented an aggressive stance on immigration enforcement and wants to build a wall at the US-Mexico border.

FIFA, soccer's governing body, is expected to name the host for 2026 in May 2020, which is the final year of Trump's first presidential term. Because of US presidential term limits, Trump would not be in office in 2026.

The last time FIFA chose hosts for men's World Cups the decision was mired in controversy. In December 2010, the governing body announced that Russia and Qatar, respectively, will host the 2018 and 2022 World Cups. But in the years following, FIFA has had to investigate claims that bribery influenced the voting process.

