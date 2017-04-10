Breaking News

    • The men's World Cup was last hosted in North America in 1994, which was in the US
    • The only time multiple countries have hosted a World Cup was by South Korea and Japan in 2002

    (CNN)The United States, Mexico and Canada are joining together and will enter a bid to host the 2026 World Cup.

    The announcement was made Monday afternoon in a press conference hosted by the federations of the three countries at One World Observatory in New York.
      The bid also comes at a time while the current US president, Donald Trump, has implemented an aggressive stance on immigration enforcement and wants to build a wall at the US-Mexico border.
      FIFA, soccer's governing body, is expected to name the host for 2026 in May 2020, which is the final year of Trump's first presidential term. Because of US presidential term limits, Trump would not be in office in 2026.
      The last time FIFA chose hosts for men's World Cups the decision was mired in controversy. In December 2010, the governing body announced that Russia and Qatar, respectively, will host the 2018 and 2022 World Cups. But in the years following, FIFA has had to investigate claims that bribery influenced the voting process.
      Qatar 2022: World Cup chief Hassan Al Thawadi says progress being made on workers' rights
      North America last held a men's World Cup in 1994, when it was hosted by the US. The US also hosted women's World Cups in 2003 and 1999, while Mexico has hosted men's World Cups in 1986 and 1970, and Canada had the women's World Cup in 2015.
      The only other time multiple nations have hosted the World Cup was in 2002, when it was held in South Korea and Japan.
      In January, FIFA announced it would expand the World Cup from 32 to 48 teams starting in 2026.