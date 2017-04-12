Story highlights Champions League match was rescheduled

Explosions near Dortmund's team bus Tuesday

Monaco take 3-2 lead into the second leg

(CNN) Less than 24 hours after a bomb attack on their team bus, Borussia Dortmund took to the field Wednesday in a poignant Champions League quarterfinal encounter with Monaco.

Dortmund were understandably subdued in the first half and despite improving after the break they suffered a 3-2 first-leg loss -- their first home defeat in 21 matches.

German media had questioned rearranging the match so quickly after three explosives had shattered windows and injured Dortmund defender Marc Bartra en route to the Westfalenstadion for a tie which was originally to be played Tuesday.

UEFA official Giorgio Marchetti told CNN Sport Wednesday that he had not encountered "nothing of this nature" before.

Despite the unusual circumstances the match went ahead under tightened security, with the motives and the identity of the attackers still unknown.

Read More