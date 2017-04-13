Breaking News

    Borussia Dortmund: Nuri Sahin 'will never forget' bomb attack

    Updated 1146 GMT (1946 HKT) April 13, 2017

      Nuri Sahin: 'I will never forget' bus attack

    (CNN)Borussia Dortmund midfielder Nuri Sahin has said he will never forget the faces of his teammates as the Dortmund team bus was hit in a bomb attack Tuesday en route to a Champions League quarterfinal.

    "I would not wish a feeling like this on anyone," the Turkey international told Norwegian TV after Wednesday's rescheduled first-leg tie against Monaco, which the German side lost 3-2.
      Three explosives shattered windows and injured Dortmund defender Marc Bartra in an attack German authorities said was suspected to have "terrorist involvement."
      The incident happened 90 minutes before Tuesday's scheduled kickoff and about six miles from Dortmund's stadium.
      Showing support. Dortmund´s players wear T-shirts with &#39;Mucha Fuerza&#39; (A lot of strength) and a picture of injured teammate Marc Bartra on the front.
      'We are human beings'

      "It's hard to talk about it," Sahin told Viasat Sport.
      "It's hard to find the right words. Until I was on the pitch in the second half, I did not think about football to be honest.
      "When I was at home and my wife and son were waiting in front of the door, I felt how lucky we were. I know football is very important. I love football.
      "I know we earn a lot of money and have a privileged life, but we are human beings.
      "There is so much more than football in this world and last night (Tuesday) we felt it. I get goosebumps ... I can't forget the faces.
      "I will never forget the faces in my life. When I saw Marc ... I will never forget (Marcel) Schmelzer's face. It was unbelievable."