Story highlights Valtteri Bottas claims first career pole

Finn pips teammate Hamilton in Bahrain

Ferrari's Sebastian Vettel qualifies in third

(CNN) Valtteri Bottas has claimed the first pole of his Formula One career at qualifying for the Bahrain Grand Prix in Sakhir.

The Mercedes driver pipped teammate Lewis Hamilton in the final moments of Saturday's qualifying session posting a time of one minute 28.769 seconds, ending the Briton's run of six consecutive poles stretching back to the United States Grand Prix last October.

Bottas has been on the front row of the grid on three previous occasions, most recently at the 2016 Russian Grand Prix for former team Williams, but he has never sat on pole.

"Obviously I'm really happy -- my first pole of my career in my fifth season of Formula One. Hopefully it's the first of many," Bottas told reporters at the Bahrain International Circuit.

"It's not an easy track to get everything right -- it's quite technical. It's getting the lap together and the car well balanced ... it was good enough today."