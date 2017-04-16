F1: Vettel opens 7-point lead over Hamilton after Bahrain GP win

Story highlights Vettel takes lead in F1 Drivers' Championship

Russian GP takes place on Sunday April 30

(CNN) Advantage Ferrari.

The 2017 Formula One World Championship is shaping up to be one of the most keenly fought in recent years after Sebastian Vettel produced a commanding performance at Sunday's Bahrain Grand Prix.

Vettel took the checkered flag with ease at the Bahrain International Circuit, nearly seven seconds ahead of Lewis Hamilton to claim his second win of the season and the outright lead in the F1 Drivers' Championship.

Hamilton chased Vettel all the way to the end but was ultimately hampered by a mistake earlier in the race.

In a congested pit lane, Hamilton was deemed by race stewards to have driven "unnecessarily slowly" in front of Red Bull Racing's Daniel Ricciardo.

Read More