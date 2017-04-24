Story highlights Messi scores 500th Barcelona goal

(CNN) Lionel Messi has been hailed as the greatest ever footballer by his Barcelona teammate Marc-André ter Stegen after the Argentine's match-winning performance against rivals Real Madrid Sunday.

After taking a blow to the face which left him bloodied and shaken in the first half, Messi scored Barca's equalizer before netting the 500th goal of his club career -- a last-minute winner in the 3-2 victory over Real.

"I think he's the greatest ever, because there's nobody similar to him," German international goalkeeper Ter Stegen told CNN Sport's Alex Thomas.

Couldn't be more proud on my teammates!

Congratulations to everyone for the big effort👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻

We will fight for the title until the end!💪🏻🔴🔵 pic.twitter.com/YqX2ceSenz — Marc ter Stegen (@mterstegen1) April 23, 2017

"He loves to play football, he loves to see other people around him playing well. I think he's the best ever because of the talent and the amazing performances he's showing every week."

There's a never ending debate as to who is the greatest ever footballer -- and legends such as Argentine Diego Maradona, Brazilian Pele and Real's Cristiano Ronaldo all have their advocates.

