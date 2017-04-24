Breaking News

    Marc-André ter Stegen: 'Lionel Messi is the greatest ever,' says Barcelona keeper

    Updated 1403 GMT (2203 HKT) April 24, 2017

    Story highlights

    • Messi scores 500th Barcelona goal
    • His winner beats Real Madrid at the Bernabéu
    • Barça keeper: "Messi is the greatest ever"

    (CNN)Lionel Messi has been hailed as the greatest ever footballer by his Barcelona teammate Marc-André ter Stegen after the Argentine's match-winning performance against rivals Real Madrid Sunday.

    After taking a blow to the face which left him bloodied and shaken in the first half, Messi scored Barca's equalizer before netting the 500th goal of his club career -- a last-minute winner in the 3-2 victory over Real.
      "I think he's the greatest ever, because there's nobody similar to him," German international goalkeeper Ter Stegen told CNN Sport's Alex Thomas.
      "He loves to play football, he loves to see other people around him playing well. I think he's the best ever because of the talent and the amazing performances he's showing every week."
      There's a never ending debate as to who is the greatest ever footballer -- and legends such as Argentine Diego Maradona, Brazilian Pele and Real's Cristiano Ronaldo all have their advocates.
      Messi celebrates after scoring in El Clasico.
      Messi missed out on winning last year's Ballon d'Or to Madrid rival Cristiano Ronaldo having previously won the award five times.
      With Barcelona, Messi has won La Liga eight times and has four Champions League titles.
      Scoring two goals in last night's El Clasico, he helped defeat Ronaldo's Madrid 3-2, lifting Barcelona above Los Blancos to the top of La Liga.