Story highlights Former world No. 1 verbally abused British players

Nastase overheard making racist remark aimed at Serena

Romanian is a two-time major winner

(CNN) Ilie Nastase may have retired from tennis 32 years ago, but he appears to be still more than living up to his old nickname "Nasty."

The 70-year-old Romanian, a two-time grand slam winner and former world No. 1, was provisionally suspended by the International Tennis Federation (ITF) Sunday from all of its events for his behavior at a Fed Cup match.

Nastase hurled abuse at the chair umpire and the opposition during Romania's World Group II playoff tie against Great Britain in the Black Sea resort of Constanta.

Nastase, the Romanian team captain, had been thrown out of the tie on Saturday after he launched a foul-mouthed rant at the umpire, GB team captain Anne Keothavong and British player Jo Konta when both complained about crowd noise.

Konta, a top 10 player, was so upset by the abuse, her match against Sorana Cirstea was temporarily suspended.

Read More