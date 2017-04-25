Story highlights Sharapova's 15-month ban ends Wednesday

(CNN) Maria Sharapova is coming back to tennis after a 15-month doping ban, attracting global media attention yet splitting opinion on the women's tennis Tour.

The 30-year-old Russian will make a highly-anticipated return to the WTA Tour when she plays Italy's Roberta Vinci at the Porsche Grand Prix in Stuttgart, Germany on Wednesday after receiving a wild card from tournament organizers.

Sharapova, who was the world's most marketable female athlete for 11 years with total on- and off-court earnings approaching $300 million, has also been given a wild card by tournament organizers in Rome and Madrid.

"I don't agree about the wild card here and about the wild card in Rome and the other tournaments," former US Open finalist Roberta Vinci said earlier this week.

"She made her mistakes for sure, but she paid and I think she can return to play -- but without any wild cards," said Vinci, who trails Sharapova 0-2 in career meetings.

