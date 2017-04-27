Sanchez-Casal Academy: The making of Andy Murray

Story highlights Murray returns to Sanchez-Casal Academy

World No. 1 unveils court in his name

(CNN) If the pinnacle of Andy Murray's career so far took place on the pristine green courts of Wimbledon, the world No. 1 owes much of his success to the rugged, red clay of Barcelona.

With too few facilities, opportunities and opponents in his native Scotland, a gangly 15-year-old Murray arrived at the Sanchez-Casal Academy in Spain in a bid to boost his career prospects.

According to the academy's co-founder -- three-time doubles grand slam winner Sergio Casal -- less than 1% of the kids that he takes on will go on to become a professional.

Despite the odds being stacked against each and every pupil at the academy, Casal says he knew Murray was different from the start.

Tennis school: Barcelona leads way in junior coaching

"You could see that he was great," Casal told CNN, while also revealing that a shy Murray would often have to be found in his living quarters and brought to the practice court.